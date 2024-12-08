Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael has news for Sharon, Jordan pressures Ian, and Nate confides in Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are shaking up in Genoa City before the holiday season.

Although the most wonderful time of year is upon us, life is far from merry on the hit CBS soap.

Only a few weeks are left in 2024, and Y&R boss Josh Griffith hinted at an explosive end to the year.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama gives insight into what he could be talking about, especially regarding Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise).

Jordan manages to persuade Ian to venture out of the hotel room and into the world.

The evil look on his face as he speaks about the “good people of Genoa City” is a sure warning that danger is on the horizon.

Sharon’s results are back

This week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) convinced Chance (Conner Floyd) to test Sharon’s (Sharon Case) pills, which he had swiped. In the footage, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) arrives at Sharon’s house with news.

Sharon, Nick, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wait as Micheal reveals the test results are back. Nick is impatient, waiting for the news, which should surprise no one.

The video flips to a different scene before we learn what was in the pills. However, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick and Mariah get disturbing information about Sharon.

Could it be that the news involves the test results?

Something tells us Michael’s answer about the pills isn’t what Nick hoped for at all.

Nate stuns Audra

Now that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Nate (Sean Dominic) are officially an item, he opens up to her about the latest development involving his half-brother Damien. Amy (Valarie Pettiford) dropped a bomb on Nate about having a brother and her request to find him.

After much thought, Nate reveals to Audra that he’s hired someone, recommended by Devon (Bryton James), to find his brother. Audra doesn’t say a word, but her face speaks volumes. It’s easy to see that she isn’t too fond of Nate’s plan.

Spoilers for Y&R tease that Audra makes Nate a promise she might not be able to keep. It’s a safe bet that has everything to do with Nate and his expanding family.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Audra supports Nate and what happens with Sharon’s test results and Ian sneaking around town in a not-very-good disguise.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.