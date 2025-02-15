Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael gets an earful, Nate busts Audra, and Summer on the defense

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease more of the same on the hit CBS soap.

February sweeps have been a snoozefest on Y&R.

Even the revelation that Damian (Jermaine Rivers) hired Holden (Nathan Owens) to pose as him didn’t pack too much of a punch.

Considering how January went out with Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk), fans expected more from the CBS show.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, we aren’t getting the sweeps chaos we hoped for.

Instead, it’s Victor (Eric Braeden) up to his old tricks and Nate (Sean Dominic) catching Audra (Zuleyka Silver) with Holden.

Audra and Summer get defensive

The video kicks off with Summer (Allison Lanier) pleading her case to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Summer does her best to prove to her brother that Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) relationship with Claire (Hayley Erin) doesn’t bother her.

Daniel clearly isn’t buying what Summer is selling, and neither are we. After all, Summer was visibly annoyed that Harrison (Redding Munsell) managed to include Claire in their family night.

Is Summer trying too hard to prove she doesn’t care about Kyle and Claire?

Audra is pushing Holden to keep their connection a secret. Audra doesn’t want Nate to know about her Tucker (Trevor St. John) history with Holden.

In true Y&R fashion, Nate busts them talking just as Audra convinces Holden to keep quiet.

Will Audra be able to convince Nate nothing is going on, or will he see through her act?

Michael meets with Victor

The preview footage reveals that Victor lets Michael (Christian LeBlanc) in on his next revenge move. It should surprise no one that Jack (Peter Bergman), once again, becomes the mustache’s target.

Victor can’t forgive Jack for what happened when he was acting as Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) sponsor. Despite Victor having other targets the past few weeks, Jack has moved back to the top of his revenge list.

It’s time for Victor to initiate the next phase of his plan to destroy Jack, which involves going after Jabot. Victor tried that with Glissade and Kyle, so he better have a different strategy this time around.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Michael tells Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) a secret. All bets are on it relating to the reignited Jack and Victor feud.

Is Michael having second thoughts about helping Victor with his Jack plan?

In other Y&R news, Eric Braeden marked his 45th anniversary of playing Victor Newman last week. Eric’s costars and friends celebrated his milestone moment. You can read what they said here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.