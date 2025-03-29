Young and the Restless spoilers: Lauren’s betrayal request, Lily grills Damian, and Sally’s devious side

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that answers are the name of the game in Geona City.

May sweeps are coming up, so Y&R is setting the stage for an exciting month.

Aristotle Dumas is a name several people in Genoa City can’t keep out of their mouths.

It’s more of the same surrounding the mystery man, but intrigue about him isn’t the only thing going down on the CBS soap.

The latest preview video reveals that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) has some business with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that the latter isn’t going to like.

Lauren has a request for her friend, which involves Nikki betraying Victor (Eric Braeden). No doubt this has something to do with Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) latest task for the mustache.

That’s not all going down in The Young and the Restless preview video, either.

Lily puts Damian in the hot seat

Something about Damian (Jermaine Rivers) isn’t sitting right with Lily (Christel Khalil). After everything she, Devon (Bryton James), and Nate (Sean Dominic) have learned about Damian’s business dealings, red flags have been raised for all of them.

Additionally, Victor has been in Lily’s ear about Aristotle Dumas and what kind of arrangement Damian might have with the mystery man. In the preview, Lily’s fed up with Damian and wants answers.

Not only does Lily’s fierce side come out, but she demands answers from Damian. Lily isn’t here for him beating around the bush as she wants to know the deal between Damian and Aristotle Dumas.

Chloe gives Sally some advice

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) needs some advice about Billy (Jason Thompson). He did throw a lot at her this week with his business revelations and bonding with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gives Sally an earful regarding her latest beau. In fact, Chloe encourages Sally to get in touch with her with a devious side.

The fiery redhead isn’t above pulling off a good scheme or lie to get what she wants. Chloe feels like that’s the best way for Sally to deal with her current Billy problems.

Will Sally follow Chloe’s advice? Will Damian give Lily the answers she’s looking for? How will Nikki react to Lauren’s betrayal request?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap. Make sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of excitement and drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.