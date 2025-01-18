Young and the Restless spoilers: Ian corners Tessa, Nikki’s scheme backfires, and Chance’s discovery

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things are shaking up in Genoa City as February sweeps loom.

After weeks of more of the same, we are seeing some serious movement on the hit CBS soap.

February sweeps are only two weeks away, and Y&R is setting the stage for an explosive month.

Thanks to Claire (Hayley Erin) finally catching Jordan (Colleen Zenk), the crazy villain can no longer lurk in the shadows.

The latest preview video for Y&R teases what’s next on that front as multiple people plot to trap Jordan.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s also a glimpse of what Ian (Ray Wise) has up his sleeve next in his quest to torment Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Victor meddles, and Ian makes his move

This week, Claire convinced Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that they needed to kill Jordan. In the video, the three scheme to try to figure out their next move when Nikki gets an idea of how to proceed.

Little do they know Victor (Eric Braeden) is eavesdropping. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Claire gains Jordan’s trust only to have Victor swoop in and take charge.

Yep, Nikki’s scheme with her daughter and granddaughter not only backfires, but her husband also grills her.

Over with Ian, he makes a grand plea to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that he really hates himself for what he did to Mariah. The evil villain tries to pull at Tessa’s heartstrings, and it seems like she might be buying what he’s selling.

Chance and Billy get a shock

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chance (Connor Floyd) are pulling out all the stops to find Sharon (Sharon Case) before it’s too late.

They get a clue during a search of Ian’s hotel room. Chance finds lipstick on a glass, leading them both to believe that Ian’s accomplice is a woman.

Will Victor figure out the connection between Ian and Jordan before he does away with her?

Billy (Jason Thompson) gets an impromptu visit from Sally (Courtney Hope) while he is having drinks with Jack (Peter Bergman). Sally plays coy about interrupting them, but she also has an agenda.

It turns out Sally has some kind of surprise for her man. Billy appears intrigued as the writers move full steam ahead with Silly, whether we like it or not.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.