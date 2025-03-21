Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor stuns his family, Jack fears for Traci, and busted Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease some shocking moments that hit Genoa City.

After a long weekend, Y&R returns to move things along as May sweeps loom.

The fallout of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) kidnapping remains at the forefront.

Heartache is looming for Traci (Beth Maitland) as the truth about what Alan (Christopher Cousins) did gets closer to being exposed.

There’s also the mystery surrounding Aristotle Dumas, which is heating up with some shocking news courtesy of Victor (Eric Braeden).

That story and more heat up next week on The Young and the Restless.

Victor has news for his family

It’s been a minute since Victor caused some trouble, but that’s what happens when he sets a trap for one of his enemies. Although Jack (Peter Bergman) seems like the obvious suspect, he may not be Victor’s target.

When Victor shares valuable information with Lily (Christel Khalil), we are pretty sure it involves Aristotle. The mustache seems to be promoting the Winters family in his latest business move.

Before the week ends, Victor leaves his family shaken with some very unsettling news. The Newman family has been happy for half a second, so it’s time to rock their world.

Phyllis spirals and Sharon helps Traci

Even though she’s trying to put on a brave face, Phyllis spirals into dealing with the kidnapping ordeal. Nick (Joshua Morrow) is on hand to give Phyllis a shoulder to lean on in her time of need.

After years of conflict, Sharon and Phyllis find themselves navigating a new relationship. Is it any better than their conflict, though?

While Phyllis struggles, Sharon talks with Traci, which raises red flags about Alan. All signs point to Traci getting a clue her fiance isn’t the man she thinks he is.

After her talk with Sharon, Traci voices her concerns about Alan to Jack. The latter goes into overprotective big brother panic mode, fearing for his sister’s safety.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, trouble is brewing for Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope). After Billy attempts to come clean with Sally, she calls his bluff.

We are pretty sure their issues involve Phyllis because Billy grows closer to her, including spilling his latest business to her.

Meanwhile, Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have a difference of opinion that puts their friendship on the line. Devon (Bryton James) gets bad news, but is it about Abby (Melissa Ordway) or business?

Find out the answer to that and more next week on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.