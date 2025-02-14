Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor stirs the pot, Holden and Damian chaos, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease chaos takes over Genoa City.

February sweeps have been disappointing, to say the least.

Sadly, that seems to be the plan for the rest of the month for the hit daytime drama.

After getting shot, Victor (Eric Braeden) is back to business, which means making truces and causing a lot of trouble.

Holden (Nathan Owens) and Damian (Jermaine Rivers) are front and center next week as we learn more about the new characters.

Let’s take a look at everything going down on The Young and the Restless next week.

Victor has big plans

Now that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) are no longer a threat, Victor turns his attention to destroying Jack (Peter Bergman). The mustache fills Michael (Christian LeBlanc) in on his latest revenge plot.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) works to play peacemaker between Jack and Victor. Unfortunately for her the two men have no intentions of calling a truce.

One person Victor is making peace with, though, is Lily (Christel Khalil). In fact, before the week is over, Victor uses his vast resources to help Lily.

Holden and Damian make waves in Genoa City

This week, the truth about Damian and Holden came out. Y&R viewers also learned Holden has a past with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) because of Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Audra puts the screws on Holden to keep their past from Nate (Sean Dominic). However, things might blow up in her face after Nate learns a new bombshell about Holden.

When Nate vows to keep Amy (Valarie Pettiford) safe from Holden, will it be because of his Tucker past or something new?

Over with Damian, he makes yet another lasting impression on Lily. Yes, the show appears to be headed toward a Lily and Damian pairing.

Damian blindsides Nate and Amy with news that changes the course of their relationships.

More Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Michael spills a secret to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), and all signs point to it having to do with Victor.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) tests Claire (Hayley Erin), putting their relationship in danger. Summer (Allison Lanier) tries to convince Daniel (Michael Graziadei) that she’s not jealous of Claire and Kyle.

Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) make big changes that not everyone will agree with, and Sally (Courtney Hope) gets jealous of the time Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are spending together.

Be sure to tune in daily to see what happens next on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.