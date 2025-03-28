Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Traci backtracks, Michael plays dirty, and more Aristotle Dumas

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more drama and chaos hit Genoa City.

Aristotle Dumas has been one topic on Y&R lately, and that won’t change any time soon.

In fact, we suspect the mystery man will finally be revealed during May sweeps.

Meanwhile, Traci’s (Beth Maitland) investigation into whether Alan (Christopher Cousins) is actually Martin (Christopher Cousins) takes a turn next week.

Despite feeling that Alan was behind Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) kidnapping, Traci thinks twice about the plan to capture him.

Traci’s backtracking leads Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) to fear for her safety.

The Aristotle Dumas factor

Damian (Jermaine Rivers), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Victor (Eric Braeden) are all somehow mixed up with Aristotle Dumas, which only adds to the mystery surrounding him.

On Victor’s orders, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) must get his hands dirty, and all signs point to the request regarding Aristotle Dumas.

Lily (Christel Khalil) puts the screws to Damian, demanding answers about his business dealings. Their talk leads Lily to take matters into her own hands, bringing out her fierce side.

In an interesting turn of events, Victor gives Lily some unsolicited advice as she becomes determined to lure Aristotle Dumas out of the shadows. The mustache always has an ulterior motive, so we know his words aren’t just out of concern for Lily.

Billy’s causing problems

Dealing with Traci’s psychotic fiance isn’t the only issue Jack faces next week.

Jack is forced to reign Billy in before he can do serious damage. She turns to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for help keeping Billy in line.

Sally (Courtney Hope) is another person looking for advice on Billy. A talk with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gives Sally something sneaky to think about.

Phyllis let Billy have it over the Chancellor thing this week and, of course, his plan with Aristotle Dumas. Next week, Phyllis goes out of her way to be nice to Sally, but is she being for real, or is it part of her new Billy scheme?

Speaking of Billy and Sally, they learn that Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are together again.

More Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Lauen (Tracey E. Bregman) has a request for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that involves their husbands.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) find common ground on moving in together, while Audra (Zuleyka Silver) gets an unexpected invitation.

Plus, Damian makes a promise to Nate (Sean Dominic) that sends off alarm bells.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.