Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon and Phyllis’ risky move, Nikki’s demand, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that much blame and ultimatums hit Genoa City.

February sweeps ended with a bang, with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) being held hostage together.

The two enemies must join forces to secure their freedom, and it won’t be easy with these women.

Meanwhile, we are in for more of the same, with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) feuding and Billy (Jason Thompson) making waves.

Y&R will continue integrating Damian (Jermaine Rivers) into the Hastings/Winters family, but not necessarily with open arms.

The Sharon and Phyllis saga

It should surprise no one that Phyllis and Sharon hit some major snags trying to escape. Even when they form an escape plan, the two foes can’t seem to agree on a single thing.

However, after Phyllis has a meltdown, they devise a risky plan to gain their freedom. Lucky for them, not everyone buys their cover stories, and new suspicions are starting to mount.

In fact, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) demands Chance (Conner Floyd) open an investigation into Phyllis’ disappearance. Summer (Allison Lanier), for her part, stirs the pot by blaming Sharon for her mother’s disappearance.

Before the week ends, Summer gains an ally in Jack, who promises to use his power to find out where Phyllis is.

Jack and Victor’s drama

Jack ups his game to take on Victor when a leak at Jabot is discovered. The new feud pushes Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to her limits.

Nikki has had enough of Jack and Victor fighting. The Newman matriarch makes a demand of her friend and husband, that they really shouldn’t take lightly.

It’s not just Jack who will feel Victor’s wrath next week. Claire (Hayley Erin) receives an ultimatum from her grandfather about Kyle (Michael Mealor), which catches her off guard.

The situation leads Claire to seek advice from Nikki, but she might not like what her grandmother has to say.

More Genoa City happenings

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) gets something he’s always wanted: Jack’s blessing. Billy Boy also takes time away from building his new business to push Adam’s (Mark Grossman) buttons.

Lily (Christel Khalil) shares her suspicions about Damian (Jermaine Rivers) with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James). At the same time, Holden (Nathan Owens) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) put on their scheming hats.

All of this, plus Sally (Courtney Hope) unveils her next venture, and Kyle sets boundaries with Summer.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.