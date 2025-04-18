Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki meddles, Jack’s surprise, Audra has problems, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that things are at a slow burn as May sweeps near.

It’s been more of the same in Genoa City for the past few weeks.

The only sort of interesting twist was that Alan (Christopher Cousins) really was Martin, and he was also behind Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) kidnapping.

Other than that, Y&R viewers have been dealt many of the same conversations with little movement or revelations.

Hopefully, things will change during sweeps month, which is on the horizon.

Next week, though, fans won’t get any jaw-dropping moments on The Young and the Restless.

Nikki and Victor have secrets

The relationship between Claire (Hayley Erin) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) has become a hot topic in Genoa City. Victor (Eric Braeden) has made his feelings known about the couple, even enlisting Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to split them up.

Little does Victor know that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has a plan to help her granddaughter. Nikki pushes Claire to take the next step with Kyle.

It seems Nikki isn’t the only one hiding a secret. The mustache also keeps his wife in the dark about something. At this point, it could be about Claire and Kyle, his revenge on the Abbotts, or the mysterious Aristotle Dumas.

While Claire leans on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) amid her relationship drama, Kyle has a very tough life decision to make.

Audra and Jack are left in shock

Diane (Susan Walters) has been working overtime for weeks to redecorate the Abbott family mansion.

Diane’s desperate to impress Jack (Peter Bergman) with the redesign. Y&R fans will see the new Abbott mansion next week as Diane surprises Jack and Kyle by unveiling it to them.

Audra gets an earful from Lily (Christel Khalil), which has everything to do with Holden (Nathan Owens). The latter enjoys keeping Audra on her toes, which doesn’t sit well with Lily since Audra’s dating Nate (Sean Dominic).

Holden’s next move leaves Audra facing yet another problem in her relationship.

Speaking of Nate, he shares an update on Amy’s (Valarie Pettiford) condition with her and Damian (Jermaine Rivers).

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) has a proposition for Sally (Courtney Hope). However, in true Billy fashion, he crosses a line, making Sally question his offer and their relationship.

The Billy situation pushes Phyllis into a heated exchange with Sally. It seems a love triangle is brewing, but we have been saying that for a while.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) finds himself at a crossroads. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) steps up to help Daniel move forward.

Who’s ready for another week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.