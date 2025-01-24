Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ian’s final act, Mariah’s nightmare, and Newman family chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that one nightmare ends as another begins.

It’s not even February sweeps yet, but Y&R has been shocking fans right and left for the past couple of weeks.

That will be the case again next week as Ian (Ray Wise) begins his final revenge plans.

Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) fate forces Ian to act quickly, which is exactly what the villain does.

Speaking of Jordan, the aftermath of what happened to her rips through the Newman family.

That’s not all going down on The Young and the Restless next week, either.

Mariah and Sharon try to move forward

Even though Sharon (Sharon Case) is back home safely, Mariah is wracked with guilt that her mother was targeted because of her.

Mariah also fears for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and new information about Ian comes to light.

It turns out Mariah has a right to be worried. Before the week is over, Mariah’s world will be turned upside down because of Tessa and Aria.

Meanwhile, Sharon takes time to reflect on all the events of the past few months and how Nick (Joshua Morrow) has been by her side through it all.

Ian and Victor’s showdown

The mustache goes into cover-up mode to protect his family from the events surrounding Jordan. Speaking of Jordan, now that she is out of the way, Victor (Eric Braeden) turns all his energy to destroying Ian.

Victor lures Ian to the ranch to put the screws to him. However, things take a turn, giving Ian the upper hand and leading to danger for Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Nick.

The events at the ranch lead to death, with all signs pointing to Ian meeting his maker. Ian’s final act leaves the Newman family rocked to their core.

The good news is that it seems Ian and Jordan will no longer be a problem for the Newman family, or will they?

Claire’s (Hayley Erin) relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) takes a hit as he grills her about Jordan, and that’s just the beginning of the impact Jordan’s death has on her.

More Genoa City news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chance (Conner Floyd) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) learn the truth about who killed Heather (Vail Bloom) and that Sharon was a victim, too.

Sally (Courtney Hope) has some more magic in store for Billy (Jason Thompson) as their relationship grows, while Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) decides it’s time to take a big risk with Adam (Mark Grossman).

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap as the drama explodes in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.