Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley’s back, Traci panics, Phyllis and Sharon’s clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same.

After months away, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to learn her siblings are desperate to find out the truth about Alan (Christopher Cousins).

The plan to find out if Alan is really his evil twin brother Martin (Christopher Cousins) takes a dangerous turn.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is up to his old tricks again, but this time, it’s about Kyle (Michael Mealor), not mystery man Aristotle Dumas.

The kidnapping continues to haunt Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) as new evidence comes to light.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Traci worries her family

When Traci (Beth Maitland) sends a distress call, Jack (Peter Bergman) is sent reeling. Thankfully, Ashley returns, so Jack grills her for more intel on Alan and Maritn.

The situation with Alan was the last thing Ashley expected to deal with when arriving home. Jack and Ashley work together to help Traci as fear for her life mounts.

Traci doesn’t do herself any favors when she demands answers from Alan. He’s back from Paris, forcing Traci to confront her fiance.

Something tells us this won’t go the way Traci hoped.

Phyllis and Sharon get some news

Speaking of Alan, it seems Traci calling him out isn’t his only problem.

Chance (Conner Floyd) uncovers a new clue about Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapper, sending the two women into a frenzy.

The question is, does the information point the finger at Alan or something else?

Before the week ends, Phyllis and Sharon demand justice. In true Phyllis fashion, she can’t wait for that to happen and convinces Sharon that they must take matters into their own hands.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victor ups his game to take down Kyle. The mustache seeks out Audra (Zuleyka Silver) for his latest revenge plot.

It appears Victor doesn’t just want Kyle away from Claire (Hayley Erin), he wants to destroy Kyle to get back at Jack.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reflects on her past relationship mistakes, which makes us wonder what’s up with her and Cole (J. Eddie Peck). The latter has been off the canvas for a while now.

Even though he’s focused on proving Alan is behind Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapping, Chance finds time to let Summer (Allison Lanier) know he’s got some closure following their split.

It’s another must-see week in Genoa City filled with drama and chaos. Make sure to tune in so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.