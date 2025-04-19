Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s big reveal, Nate has news for Amy, and Tessa helps Daniel

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that big news and big revelations will take over the hit CBS soap.

May sweeps are looming, so Y&R really needs to step up its game.

The latest preview video doesn’t give any insight into that happening.

Instead, it focuses on Amy (Valarie Pettiford), Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and the newly redecorated Abbott mansion.

That’s right, Diane (Susan Walters) takes Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack (Peter Bergman) to see what she has done with the family home.

In the footage, we see Diane super excited to unveil her project, but the looks on Jack and Kyle’s faces don’t necessarily seem super thrilled.

Then again, it could just be a little teaser trick to keep fans tuning in for the big reveal.

Nate spills news to Amy and Damian

It’s been a while since Amy and her illness were mentioned. Amy’s back in Genoa City after seeking treatment in Chicago. In the footage, Nate (Sean Dominic) reveals he has an update for Amy and Damian (Jermaine Rivers) regarding her illness.

After speaking with the doctor, all signs point to Nate having good news. Despite Amy and Damian’s terrified faces, Nate’s smirk hints that things are looking up for Amy.

Many Y&R fans feel Amy has been hiding something, and giving her a clean bill of health will undoubtedly increase the suspicion.

Tessa helps Daniel move on

Now that Daniel knows who really killed Heather (Vail Bloom) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is no longer in danger, Daniel needs to start living life. Even though he has the new business deal with his mom and Billy (Jason Thompson), Daniel needs more.

Lucky for him, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is right there to help him move forward. Tessa encourages Daniel to think about something he’s wanted to do but hasn’t really had time for.

The wheels begin to turn for Daniel, who, of course, has an idea. Daniel, though, can’t do it without his pal Tessa, and it should surprise no one because the writers seem to be flirting with the idea of a Tessa and Daniel pairing.

If that is the case, it will bring a lot of drama since Tessa is married to Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

The Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does some meddling that fans won’t want to miss.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.