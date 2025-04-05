Young and the Restless spoilers: Alan surprises Traci, Jack stuns Ashley, and Victor has an offer for Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal unexpected moments that add excitement to the hit CBS soap.

Although things have been at a stalemate on the CBS soap, that seems to be shifting some ahead of May sweeps.

The daytime drama moves full steam ahead with discovering the truth about Alan (Christopher Cousins) and the mystery surrounding Aristotle Dumas.

There are so many different storylines intertwined with those two men.

However, Victor (Eric Braeden) takes a break from the Aristotle Dumas drama to focus on getting revenge.

Thanks to the latest preview video, Y&R addresses that and the trouble Alan has brought to the Abbott family.

The Alan factor

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) are hell-bent on proving whether their theory about Alan being his twin brother Martin (Christopher Cousins) is true.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City, only to learn what her siblings have been doing.

Ashley looks completely shocked in the video when Jack reveals the Alan/Martin theory to her. Ashley was there with Traci when the fight leading to the fall happened, and she should have insight into whether a switch might have happened.

However, the return of Ashley is nothing compared to Alan giving Traci quite the shock. Despite Jack and Chance (Conner Floyd) convincing her to lure Alan back to Genoa City, Alan’s arrival surprises her.

Alan shows up at Traci’s hotel room, leaving her in awe, to say the least. There’s something about Alan in the video that makes us worried about Traci.

Y&R spoilers hinted we aren’t the only ones, as Ashley and Jack fear for their sister’s safety.

Will Audra team up with Victor?

Even though Victor totally screwed her over, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) still gives him time to listen to his latest pitch. The mustache has realized they have a common enemy, Kyle (Michael Mealor).

It’s no secret Victor wants to take down Kyle because of Jack, and he wants him away from Claire (Hayley Erin). Audra admits she wouldn’t mind a little revenge on Kyle for using her and dumping her.

In true Audra fashion, she’s not just going to play Victor’s puppet. Audra wants something in return, which we don’t learn about in the footage. The scene is a teaser of what’s to come between these two.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.