Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam taunts Billy, Lily spills some tea, and Phyllis freaks Sharon out

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it’s all about feuds and drama in Genoa City.

February sweeps are in the rearview, with storylines moving forward even if Y&R fans aren’t entirely on board.

The hit CBS soap seems to have feuds at the forefront, especially those riddled with history.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) feud has taken a turn thanks to their kidnapping, which isn’t ending anytime soon.

A new feud is on the horizon thanks to the arrival of Damian (Jermaine Rivers) on the daytime drama.

The latest preview video for The Young and the Restless gives fans a look at all the three feuds heating things up on the show.

Adam and Lily have concerns

There’s no love lost between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam (Mark Grossman), that’s for sure. Billy’s new business venture will once again put him at odds with Adam.

In the footage, Adam puts Billy on the spot in front of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), asking if Billy is coming for him and Newman Media. Billy stays quiet, but the look on his face speaks volumes.

A flip of the scene shows Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James), and Nate (Sean Dominic) gathering to chat about Damian. Lily has been spending a lot of time with Nate’s new half-brother.

Y&R fans know Lily has the 411 on Damian, and she’s ready to spill it all to her family. Devon and Nate want answers, and Lily seems poised to give them all the tea she knows about Damian.

Phyllis and Sharon are at odds again

This week, Sharon and Phyllis realized they would need to work as a team to stay alive. We all knew that wouldn’t be easy for these long-time enemies.

However, seeing Phyllis lose it and threaten to smash a window with a chair was not what we expected. Honestly, we thought Sharon would crack way before Phyllis, but that is not the case.

Instead, Sharon becomes the voice of reason to prevent Phyllis from making the situation worse. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis and Sharon make a risky move to try and escape.

Could Phyllis’ outburst be part of their master plan?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens with Sharon and Phyllis and the other feuds on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.