Young and the Restless boss promises ‘suspense, romance, family, explosions’ and more to close out 2024

The Young and the Restless executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith made a promise to fans as 2024 comes to an end.

There are only a few weeks left in the year, and a couple of them will be short due to the upcoming holiday season.

However, Josh has given fans several things to look forward to as 2024 winds down.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week, Josh teases what’s coming up on the hit CBS show after the brief break.

In true soap fashion, nothing is off limits, especially now that Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) are back on the canvas.

However, the return of the two evil villains was one topic Josh didn’t tease when speaking with Soap Opera Digest.

Victor and Jack’s war

There’s no question that Victor (Eric Braeden) has been making bold moves for months now in the Genoa City business world. The mustache’s motivation was revenge on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

Although he signed over Glissade to Diane (Susan Walters), Josh teased things are not as they seem with Victor’s choice to do that. We all know Victor tends to be three steps ahead of his enemies.

Josh revealed that Y&R viewers shouldn’t count Jack out, though. Jack’s furious about how Victor used Kyle (Michael Mealor) and its impact on the Abbott family.

“It’s always one chess move and then another chess move. Victor may think he’s gotten the last move but he hasn’t captured the king. Jack still has a few cards up his sleeve,” Josh told the outlet.

Love hits Genoa City

The romance between Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin) is heating up, adding fuel to Jack and Victor’s feud. Josh compared their love story to that of Romeo and Juliet because of their family dynamics.

The Young and the Restless boss also revealed that a love triangle between Billy, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Sally (Courtney Hope) is on the horizon in 2024.

Sally and Billy have already hit the sheets, but we will have to keep watching to find out how Phyllis gets thrown into the mix.

“And I think that Lily is going to find true love,” Josh stated.

While he didn’t give away the man who sweeps Lily (Christel Khalil) off her feet, we have a feeling it will be Nate’s (Sean Dominic) new half-brother. Y&R spoilers reveal that Amy (Valarie Pettiford) puts Nate on the spot about finding his older brother.

Based on Josh confirming Damien is headed to Genoa City and that a “whammy twist is coming,” we think Lily’s romance might just be Damien.

Without giving too much away, the head writer and executive producer left The Young and the Restless fans with a big tease for the end of 2024.

“I think that from now until the end of 2024, fans can look forward to a roller coaster of suspense, romance, family, explosions and twists and turns like they haven’t seen,” Josh spilled to Soap Digest.

All of this sounds good to us. Hopefully, Josh can deliver because much of 2024 has been dullsville and more of the same from the CBS show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.