The Young and the Restless viewers are wondering what’s happening with the hit CBS soap as 2024 ends.

Today, fans geared up to see what happened to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) after Ian (Ray Wise) drugged her.

Monday’s episode ended with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) discovering the evil villain was back and holding his wife in his arms.

Unfortunately, Y&R fans were disappointed to discover they would have to wait to see the aftermath of those two events.

Depending on where you are in the country, The Young and the Restless was either a rerun or preempted.

Let’s examine why there was no new episode and when the hit CBS soap will return to the air.

Why isn’t Young and the Restless on today?

There’s a very good reason that Y&R was either a rerun or preempted today. It’s because of the New Year’s holiday and college football. CBS has become known for airing various college bowl games on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Wednesday, January 1, The Young and the Restless will once again be a repeat episode or preempted, depending on where you live in the country.

New episodes of the daytime drama will return on Thursday, January 2, which means another short week for the show. The good news is that we can expect a lot to be packed into those two days as news that Ian is back in town spreads.

What can fans expect from Y&R when the show returns?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) has a warning for Ian, while Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a shocking discovery about Sharon (Sharon Case).

Since Monday’s cliffhanger featured Jordan (Colleen Zenk) chloroforming Sharon as she tried to get into her car, we suspect Nick learns Sharon is missing.

It’s about time word got out that Ian and Jordan are back in town because they have been lurking in the shadows of Genoa City long enough.

Oh yes, 2025 will not be getting off to a great start for the Newman family, that’s for sure, and after Victor’s New Year’s toast, we are not surprised at all.

Genoa City isn’t done celebrating the new year, either. Claire (Hayley Erin) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) have their own festive celebration.

While Y&R has a short week again, the good news is that it will be the last one for a while. It’s full steam ahead as 2025 rolls in and February sweeps loom.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.