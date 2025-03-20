Why isn’t Young and the Restless on today and when does it return?

The Young and the Restless fans are buzzing about why the hit CBS soap isn’t on today and when it will return.

Once again, it’s a short week for Y&R, but fans should be used to it this time of year.

The daytime drama is on a brief hiatus following a rather lackluster week.

Honestly, we expected more of a cliffhanger than Traci (Beth Maitland) remaining clueless that her fiance Alan (Christopher Cousins) is a lying kidnapper.

Also, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are hitting the sheets.

Here we are, though, on a The Young and the Restless break, leaving soap fans wondering what is going on.

Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on today?

There’s a good reason the daytime drama isn’t on, and it happens yearly. Y&R was preempted today, Thursday, March 20, for CBS coverage of March Madness.

The network airs the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament yearly, preempting all programming the first two days. Yes, that means that Y&R will also not air on Friday, March 21.

On Monday, March 24, new episodes of The Young and the Restless will resume. Fans can expect a full week of episodes despite March Madness being in full swing.

Things should pick up right where they left off on the CBS soap as the stage is set for May sweeps.

What can Y&R fans expect when the show is back?

The aftermath of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) kidnapping will be front and center, with the ordeal taking a toll on both of them in very different ways.

Meanwhile, Aristotle Dumas becomes a sore point for Victor (Eric Braeden), and something tells us the mustache has a not-so-great history with the mystery businessman.

Y&R fan theories are buzzing that Days of Our Lives star Billy Flynn will play Aristotle, but nothing is confirmed. Honestly, we hope so because the other rumor is that Billy is a Noah recast, and that would be a waste.

Traci is headed for heartbreak when she discovers the truth about Alan, who many of us are convinced is his evil twin, Martin (Christopher Cousins). We will see movement on that front when the show returns.

Those are just some things The Young and the Restless viewers can look forward to once the long weekend break is over.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.