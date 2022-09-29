Tucker’s back on Y&R with a new mysterious connection to Diane. Pic credit: CBS

Who is Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question many Y&R fans are asking as the character resurfaced with a new face and new drama.

It’s been a while since viewers of the hit CBS daytime drama have seen Tucker on-screen.

The character left Genoa City for Hong Kong in 2013, leaving behind his mother, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), and son Devon (Bryton James).

Now Tucker’s back in town thanks to Diane (Susan Walters), although she’s definitely not happy about his return.

Although they did have one-night stand years ago, Tucker showing up in Genoa City has nothing to do with their tryst but rather one of Diane’s many deep dark secrets.

Before what brings Tucker back comes to light, it’s time for a little refresher on the character.

Who is Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless?

William Russ originated the role of Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless in 2009. The role was recast with Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols in 2010, who played the character until Tucker was written off the show in 2013.

Although his stint in Genoa City wasn’t long, Tucker made quite the impact. Tucker burst onto the scene as a high-powered businessman and boss of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) husband, JT (Thad Luckinbill).

Tucker had an affair with Jill (Jess Walton) and did a business deal with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper). It was later revealed that Tucker was Katherine’s long-lost son.

He gained control of her business to sell it off bit by bit as part of his revenge plot. However, mother and son eventually bonded and developed a close relationship.

Tucker became a business tycoon in town, but it wasn’t all work and no play for him. When he was engaged to Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Tucker cheated on her with Diane (then-Maura West). Abby (then Emme Rylan) found out and ran Tucker over with her car when she was drunk. However, Ashley took responsibility for the accident.

Eventually, Ashley and Tucker wed, but he once again cheated with Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton (Debbi Morgan). Tucker was later revealed to be the father of Yolanda’s son Devon.

Sharon (Sharon Case) was another woman who had a thing with Tucker. They were almost married, too, when Victor (Eric Braeden) stopped the wedding to reveal Tucker was under investigation by the SEC. Tucker was arrested after Sharon exposed all his sketchy business dealings, but she eventually recanted her statement.

In 2013 Tucker moved to Japan. When Katherine died, it was written that Tucker was too upset to return to Genoa City for her funeral.

What can Y&R fans expect from Tucker McCall’s return?

Actor Trevor St. John has taken over the role of Tucker McCall on The Young and the Restless. He first appeared as an unexpected visitor in Diane’s hotel room.

Y&R fans will recall that Tucker was also a suspect in Diane’s murder. Tucker has clearly known Diane was alive for some time, which means he has dirt on her, which means he’ll play a big party in her current story.

There’s speculation that Tucker’s behind Audra (Zuleyka Silver) helping take Chancellor-Winters public. It would make sense, considering Devon is the co-CEO.

The question is, is he trying to help or hurt the company?

Whatever brings Tucker back to town, it likely won’t be revealed for a while, but when it is, it will be good.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.