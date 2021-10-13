General Hospital is setting the stage to tell a pivotal story surrounding young Leo. Pic credit: ABC

Who is Leo on General Hospital, and who plays him? As a new storyline involving the character gains traction, some GH viewers are wondering about the young boy and his history on the ABC show.

In true soap opera fashion, Leo Falconeri (Easton Rocket Sweda) has been mentioned a lot but rarely seen. Unless children are featured in a prominent storyline, they are generally MIA on soap operas.

That’s what happened with Leo. Now that he’s back on the canvas though, it’s time for a little refresher on the character.

Who is Leo on General Hospital?

Leo is the son of Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) and mobster Julian Jerome (William DeVry). They had a one-night stand that Olivia immediately regretted.

When Olivia learned she was pregnant, she turned to the man she really loved, Ned (Wally Kurth), for help. Together Ned and Olivia decided he would claim that he was the father of the baby. The plan worked well until Sam (Kelly Monaco) learned the truth and told her father, Julian.

With a little help from Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), Ned and Olivia convinced Julian the baby died because he was born prematurely. Ned managed to sneak Leo out of Port Charles, and Oliva soon followed to be with her son.

Months later, Olivia returned to Port Charles with a baby in tow. Oliva explained she adopted a child to help deal with the loss of Leo. The story didn’t hold up with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), who eventually did a DNA test to prove the baby was Julian and Olivia’s son.

It took a while, but Olivia and Julian did find common ground for Leo’s sake. Leo has lived with Ned and Olivia at the Quartermaine Mansion since they were married.

Julian remained a part of Leo’s life until his death last winter.

General Hospital has brought Leo back on screen to tell a story that involves Autism, which is just getting started.

Who plays Leo on GH?

Easton Rocket Sweda plays Leo on General Hospital. This summer, the actor appeared in the scene with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Olivia in the scene at the Metro Court pool.

Along with appearing on GH, Easton has done a slew of modeling and commercials. Easton’s father is Mick Sweda, who founded the hard rock bands BulletBoys and The Hot Summers and was a guitarist for them.

There’s still a lot for General Hospital fans to learn about Leo and his portrayer, Easton. One thing everyone can agree on right now is that Easton is doing an outstanding job as Leo.

