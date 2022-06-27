Who is leaving Days of our Lives in summer 2022? Here’s what we know so far

Tripp and Abigail exiting Days is just the beginning of cast changes coming. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease more cast changes are coming to the hit NBC soap opera as the summer season heats up.

Another mass exodus is in store for Days fans as more characters prepare to leave Salem. Unfortunately, this kind of thing happens from time to time, especially on the NBC show.

The new year kicked off with several fan favorites leaving Days of our Lives. However, a few of those characters, like Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Sami (Alison Sweeney), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) have returned.

That means all the upcoming and recent casting exits may not be forever.

Marci Miller (Abigail Deveraux)

Salem is still reeling from Abigail’s shocking death. The writers used Marci’s exit as an opportunity to kick off a who dunnit murder mystery.

As for why Abigail was killed, her portrayer Marci didn’t want to be on contract anymore. Kate Mansi, who has also portrayed Abigail, was unavailable too.

Instead of sending off the character for an extended time and limiting the use of Billy Flynn (Chad), the writers opted to kill the character. The good news is that no one ever stays dead in Salem, so it doesn’t mean Abigail is gone for good.

Lucas Adams (Tripp Johnson)

After Tripp risked his life to save Allie (Lindsay Arnold), the writers had Tripp leave town. The character was kind of at a stalemate considering Allie dumped him for Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

While the character doesn’t have much purpose on Days right now, Tripp will appear on Beyond Salem Season 2. Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will travel to Seattle to visit Tripp with his siblings, Joey (Tanner Stine) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Sal Stowers (Lani) and Lamon Archey (Eli)

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Lani’s fate is decided this week, and Eli drops a bombshell on Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). It turns out that news will have to do with Elani saying goodbye to Salem.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Lamon and Sal chose to exit the show to pursue other projects. Lamon spent a good part of this year off-screen, with Eli being out of town and then shot. The reason for that was him shooting All American.

It looks like the timing was right for Sal and Lamon to spread their wings. Days fans should prepare for an emotional goodbye for Elani and their family on Friday, July 1.

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben)

Cin fans will get the happy ending they wanted for the couple. Ben and Ciara finally have the little family they wanted with baby Bo. That means it’s time to send them off into the sunset.

Victoria doesn’t want to be on the NBC soap opera full time. The rumor mill is buzzing that Cin will sail around the world, courtesy of a gift from Hope (Kristian Alfonso). It’s a nod to super couple Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope’s history.

#OnThisDay in 2009, the song "Forever" was featured in a Bo and Hope montage during the episode. The beautiful song appeared on the "Days of our Lives: Love Songs" album, and was written and performed by @kellymoneymaker and her talented friends. #Bope #Days pic.twitter.com/kmB4iDIUyH — Angie (@Evangelia1111) December 28, 2021

Last year Robert inked a three-year deal with Days. Despite Ben leaving, there’s speculation Robert will be off the canvas for a while and then return in a new role. One option floating around is Robert will return as Alexander “Alex” Kiriakis, Justin’s (Wally Kurth) son.

These exits are a bummer for fans but remember, things constantly change on the show. Not all of these actors and characters leaving could be permanent.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.