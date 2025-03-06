Who did David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach Hasselhoff play on Young and the Restless?

Former The Young and the Restless star Pamela Bach Hasselhoff has died at 62.

News broke earlier today that Pamela, the ex-wife of fellow Y&R alum David Hasselhoff, passed away.

According to TMZ, Pamela died by suicide and was discovered by family members on Wednesday night.

The outlet reported that family members had gone to Pamela’s house after not hearing from her for days.

Pamela was found at home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

The sad news of Pamela’s death has some The Young and the Restless fans wondering who she played on the CBS soap.

Who did Pamela Bach Hasselhoff play on Young and the Restless?

Long-time viewers of Y&R will recall Pamela originated the role of Mari Jo Mason on the show. Mari Jo, also known as Mari-Lyn, came to Genoa City in 1994 as a mystery woman.

Pamela debuted as Mari Jo, but her time on the CBS soap was very short-lived. Actress Diana Barton took over as Mari Jo just a few weeks into the character’s debut.

Mari Jo was the head of Jabot Cosmetics’ art department. Mari Jo was a con artist who got involved with Jack (Peter Bergman) and his son Keemo (Philip Moon).

The character was eventually institutionalized after she tried to kill Victor (Eric Braeden) and kidnapped Christine (Lauralee Bell).

At the time of her short stint on Y&R, Pamela was married to David, who, as fans know, played Snapper Foster on the show. Snapper is the older brother of Jill (Jess Walton).

Y&R alum David Hasselhoff breaks silence on ex-wife Pamela Bach Hasselhoff’s death

After news of Pamela’s death broke, David released a statement via social media.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time,” he expressed in an X.

Pamela and David were married from 1989 to 2006, but their divorce was dragged out over spousal support and not finalized until 2017. They share two daughters, Hayley and Taylor.

In 2024, David and Pamela became grandparents when Hayley welcomed her first child, a daughter.

Our thoughts go out to Pamela’s family and friends during this time.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.