Where is Abby on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question on Y&R fans’ minds as Abby (Melissa Ordway) has been off-screen for weeks.

In fact, Abby hasn’t been mentioned in a long time despite all the recent Newman family drama.

We last saw Abby when Ian (Ray Wise) cornered Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) at Society, and Abby went off on the villain.

Even her husband Devon (Bryton James) has gotten screen time as the saga involving Nate (Sean Dominic) and his new brother Damian (Jermaine Rivers) plays out.

However, Abby has simplyeared from the canvas, and her absence seems to be brushed under the rug.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, what is going on with Abby?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Where is Abby on Young and the Restless?

The simple answer to where is Abby is that Melisa Ordway was taken off contract last year. Melissa is now on recurring status, which means less of Abby and the actress.

It doesn’t mean that Y&R fans won’t see Abby anymore or that Melissa has exited the show. In fact, Melissa admitted last fall that her status change on the CBS soap was not her idea.

The good news for Abby fans is that she will return to the canvas for episodes soon. Melissa shared an Instagram Post revealing she was back filming the show.

“Abby’s back in #GenoaCity for a couple episodes with her Newman and Winters families ✨🎬 #yr @youngandrestlesscbs,” was the caption on her post.

Based on Melissa’s Instagram photos, Abby will share scenes with Devon, Victor (Eric Braeden), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

As for when Abby will be back in the mix, it will be soon.

The Young and the Restless films four to six weeks in advance. Melissa shared the post at the end of February, so Abby should be popping up in Genao City at the end of March or the beginning of April.

What has Melissa been up to since her Y&R status change?

Melissa has been enjoying life with her husband, Justin Gaston, and their two daughters. The family currently lives in Nashville, where they are living their best lives.

No, Melissa hasn’t left acting behind; she’s still doing her thing. Most recently, she revealed that she landed a part in the TV show Blue Ridge.

One thing we know for sure is that Melissa is always happy to go back to the CBS show and her Y&R family.

Do you miss Abby on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.