The Young and the Restless fans can’t stop talking about Sharon (Sharon Case) as she spirals.

For months, Sharon was MIA, returning just in time for Joshua Morrow to celebrate 30 years as Nick Newman.

After her return, it was easy for Y&R fans to see something was off with Sharon.

Although Sharon keeps saying it’s her meds, the recent accident with Faith (Reylynn Caster) seems to have pushed her to the brink.

The accident was all too familiar of the night Cassie (Camryn Grimes), who has been on Sharon’s mind since she and Nick shared their life history with Faith, died.

Adding Cameron (Linden Ashby) to the mix has only increased the curiosity about what’s really going on with Sharon.

What’s happening to Sharon on The Young and the Restless?

Sharon is no stranger to mental health issues, having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2012. After a series of events that were very unlike her, which included her burning down the Newman ranch, her bipolar disorder was revealed.

Based on the way Sharon has been acting, especially seeing Cassie and hallucinating Cameron, all signs point to her having another bipolar episode. It’s unclear what direction the writers are going, but this isn’t a new storyline.

We have seen Sharon’s past struggles with bipolar, including her spending time in a mental health facility to get help. Some twists make this storyline different, though, as it keeps tapping into the death of Cassie.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cameron pushes Sharon to explore her dark side, taking this storyline to a new level.

Fans shouldn’t expect Sharon to get help anytime soon, even though her family will soon push for her to do so. It’s a safe bet this will play out well into November sweeps.

Thanks to Joshua we know that Nick finally gets more of a clue because of Faith’s accident.

Joshua Morrow teases Nick’s fear for Sharon on Y&R

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest to talk about the car accident and a fragile Sharon, Joshua admitted that the incident caused Nick to be on high alert regarding his ex-wife. Finally, Nick really sees in the ER just how fragile Sharon has become, and it rocks him to his core.

“Nick knows Sharon better than anyone and he knows what she went through the first time around with her bipolar disorder. It’s a very scary situation. He’s very concerned and scared for her,” Joshua expressed to the outlet.

Unfortunately, Nick only has a sliver of information about Sharon’s situation, as she has told no one about Cameron. Getting her help won’t be easy, but Joshua assured fans that Nick will step up to the plate for her.

Make sure to keep tuning in to see what happens next with Sharon Y&R.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.