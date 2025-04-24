Rachel on Days of our Lives has become the latest character to undergo a casting switcheroo on the hit Peacock soap.

The daughter of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) was recast.

Finley Rose Slater has been playing the devious little girl since 2021.

The talented actress highlighted Rachel’s troublemaking side, proving she was her mother’s daughter.

However, on April 24, Alice Halsey stepped into the role of the little troublemaker.

It does make fans wonder why there was a change-up in the actresses playing Rachel.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened to Rachel on Days of our Lives?

Often, in soaps, a younger character is recast to age up. That doesn’t seem to be what happened with Rachel on Days. Alice and Finley are around the same age, so no serious SOARS happened.

There hasn’t been a reason given for the casting change with Rachel. Finley was killing it with her sass and snark to channel her inner DiMera.

Even Eric shared with Soap Opera Digest that he questioned the recast when her learned it was happening.

“Honestly, at first, I deeply questioned why she was being recast. I thought Finley just did a terrific job while she was here. She brought a spiciness and a rebellious flavor to the character that I just thought was lovely,” he told the outlet.

The actor also admitted that Alice is slightly older than Finley and brings a maturity level to Rachel that is needed for where the character goes next. So, it seems the reason for Rachel’s recasting was her being older for the sake of the storyline.

Despite Eric missing Finley, he and Stacy gave Alice props for making Rachel her own and gushed over their new addition to the Days family.

Days of our Lives does not comment on casting, and no word has been said from Finley.

Alice Halsey is the new Rachel on Days

The young actress has been acting since the age of three, doing commercials.

In 2023, she was cast in the miniseries Lessons in Chemistry. Alice went on to guest star on Night Court and was a voice in the animated series Kindergarten: The Musical.

In her spare time, the young actress loves to draw, read, go on walks, jump rope, and engage in many other physical activities. Alice enjoys anything that keeps her active.

Although she didn’t know anything about Rachel when she joined the show, nor had she done daytime before, Alice is having the best time, even with the workload.

It’s never easy to adjust to a recast, but Alice made a very good first impression.

