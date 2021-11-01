Nick was a member of the Horton family who did some pretty shady things. Pic credit: NBC

Nick Fallon on Days of our Lives is one of the evil villains that possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) brings back to life this week on the hit NBC soap opera.

As MarDevil prepares to use Nick (Blake Berris) to terrorize some of the good people of Salem, Days fans may need a little refresher on the character.

Who is Nick Fallon on Days?

Nick is the son of Joshua Fallon (Steven Brooks) and Jessica Blake (Jean Bruce Scott). The latter is the daughter of Marie Horton (Maree Cheatham), making Nick Marie’s grandson and the great-grandson of Tom (Macdonald Carey) and Alice (Frances Reid).

In 2006, Nick came to Salem to get to know the Horton side of his family. At the time, he was a socially awkward nerd with extensive medical knowledge. Nick helped save Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) after she was poisoned.

Chelsea (Rachel Melvin) caught Nick’s eye pretty quick. They had an on-again-off-again romance thanks to Nick creating an online profile to talk to her and having a one-night stand with her mom Billie (Julie Pinson). Chelsea and Nick split for good when she fell in love with Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

Despite his awkwardness, Nick did have a knack for saving people. Nick saved Chelsea from being raped and rescued Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) from a bomb. The two then forgave Nick for giving into Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) blackmail and changing the twin’s paternity test.

After his split with Chelsea, Nick began a relationship with his friend Max’s (Darin Brooks) sister, Melanie (Molly Burnett). When Nick starts stalking Melanie to frame her for Trent Robbins’ (Charles Van Eman) murder, things turn ugly because Nick is the real killer.

In 2009, Nick was sent to prison for killing Trent when Blake chose to leave the hit soap opera.

What happened to Nick Fallon on Days of our Lives?

Blake returned to the role of Nick Fallon on Days of our Lives in 2012 after Nick was granted parole. This time around, the character was more of an antagonist than a nerd.

Nick moved in with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and worked at the Brady Pub, thanks to Caroline (Peggy McCay). Melanie wanted nothing to do with Nick, prompting Chad (then Casey Deidrick) to step up as her protector. Chad and Nick had several run-ins at the pub.

Soon after his release from prison, Nick started dating Gabi (Camila Banus). When Gabi learned she was pregnant with her ex-Will’s (Chandler Massey) baby, Nick steps up and agrees to raise the baby as his own. Chad spilled at Nick and Gabi’s wedding that Will was the father of the baby.

Nick blackmailed Will into giving up his rights to the baby. Gabi and Nick were planning their future together when his former prison mate came to town to wreak havoc. After they were kidnapped, Nick revealed to Gabi that he was raped in prison. The couple eventually split.

Later as his parole came to an end, Nick tried to rekindle his romance with Gabi. Even though they had sex, Gabi just wanted to be friends. Nick wouldn’t give up and attempted to trick Gabi into taking a job in New York City with him.

Gabi discovered Nick set up her New York City job offer and told him she wanted him out of her life for good. Nick followed her into the woods. When she believed Nick would rape her, Gabi hit him, killing him with a rock.

It turned out Nick wasn’t dead. Then Nick began making enemies out of EJ (James Scott), Sami, Gabi, and Kate. In 2014 Gabi shot Nick, killing him for real this time.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.