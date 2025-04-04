Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week: Ted’s past exposed, Doug’s tested, Smitty goes rouge, and Bill chaos

Beyond the Gates spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease secrets and lies are being exposed in Fairmont Crest.

From the jump, Beyond the Gates has come in hot with the drama.

That isn’t changing either, as bombshells are dropping all over Fairmont Crest next week.

There’s another big event that will lead to some unexpected moments that will have fans talking well into May sweeps.

For one, Smitty (Mike Manning) takes a job behind Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) back.

Leslie (Trisha Mann) ups her plan to expose Ted (Maurice Johnson), which will cause his past and present to collide.

Here’s what’s happening next week on Beyond the Gates.

The walls are closing in on Ted and Leslie

Even though Ted has warned her to stay away from his family, that’s the last thing Leslie plans to do. Knowing Leslie is coming for him, Ted scrambles to protect his loved ones.

Leslie refuses to listen to reason, but that doesn’t stop Eva (Ambyr Michelle) from trying to get through to her. Before the week ends, Ted’s past threatens to destroy his present and future.

Meanwhile, suspicions are finally raised about Laura’s (Destiny Love) accident. It seems Leslie didn’t cover her tracks as well as she initially thought.

Fashion show drama and modeling dreams

Chelsea’s (RhonniRose Mantilla) farewell fashion show takes place with Dani (Karla Mosley) ready to keep herself and her daughter in the spotlight.

However, things quickly take a turn between mother and daughter thanks to Samantha (Najah Jackson), who wants to be a model. When Samantha seeks Chelsea’s help in the modeling world, Dani inserts herself into the situation.

Dani seems to want to replace Chelsea with Samantha, which doesn’t go over well with several members of the Dupree family. If that’s not enough, Dani’s recent actions cost her a seat on the board of a big charity.

More Beyond the Gates news

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest, things go awry at the hospital because of Andre’s (Sean Freeman) documentary, which not everyone is on board with, and Doug’s (Jason Graham) gambling. Doug thinks he has his gambling life and professional life separated, but one surgery will test his theory.

Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) parades his newfound happiness with Hayley (Marquita Goings) at the country club where no one wants her, causing an uproar.

Plus, Tyrell (Jaden Lucas Miller) suffers another humiliating blow, and he tries to hide from his dads.

There is so much going down on Beyond the Gates. Make sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.