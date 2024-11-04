The Young and the Restless stars Michelle Stafford, Lauralee Bell, and more show off moves for milestone celebration

The Young and the Restless ladies got together to show off their moves in honor of a milestone celebration for the CBS soap.

On Wednesday, November 13, Y&R will air its 13,000th episode.

Lauralee Bell (Christine) has been marking the special occasion with behind-the-scenes shenanigans involving her costars leading up to the big day.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lauralee issued a challenge to some of her colleagues, but it turns out that’s not all she did.

The actress gathered some of Genoa City’s finest ladies in character to sweat it out in honor of the upcoming milestone.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to Instagram, Lauralee shared how much fun the women of Y&R had together and revealed one who missed out on it all.

The Young and the Restless stars Michelle Stafford, Lauralee Bell, and more show off moves for show celebration

Lauralee asked her followers to play along as Cricket or Christine, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and other women in Genoa City hit the GAC Athletic Club for a good old-fashioned workout session.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sally (Courtney Hope) joined the two on-screen enemies. Jonathan DePaz, who has been friends with Lauralee since grade school, led the fitness routine.

There were smiles all around as the Y&R ladies lifted weights, danced, and basically sweated it out to Katy Perry’s Firework. However, not everyone had a smile on their face, as one fan favorite was late to the party.

Saving the best for last, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) arrived just as the rest of the women celebrated wrapping up the class. There’s no question it was hilarious, and everyone was having a good time.

The Young and the Restless stars react to LauraLee Bell’s video

Several women in the video popped up in the comments section, including Elizabeth, who wants to get a weekly workout group going for real.

Zuleyka Silver (Audra) wasn’t in the footage, but she is down for getting a gym set on the hit CBS show. Meanwhile, Brytni and Tracey left emojis to reveal their feelings about the workout session.

“I brought a lint roller” 😂- what sentence could be more Sally AND Courtney 🤭🤭… so fun! Hopefully the weights don’t get thrown in a cat fight 😏,” wrote Courtney.

General Hospital star Finola Hughes (Anna) commented on how much fun they all appeared to be having in the footage.

Pic credit: @lauralee_bell/Instagram

In a little over a week, The Young and the Restless celebrates the soap’s 13,000th episode.

This week, fans are in for a surprise when Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a grand gesture to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The moment brought Melody and Eric to tears, so be sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss the tearjerker moment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.