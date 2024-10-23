The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell issues a challenge to co-stars ahead of milestone episode

The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell (Christine) has given her co-stars a challenge as the hit CBS soap gears up for a milestone.

During November sweeps, Y&R will celebrate its 13000th episode.

It was just four years ago, amid the pandemic, that the daytime drama marked 12,000 episodes with a special wedding.

More on how another wedding will be the backdrop for the new milestone taking place once again for sweeps month in a bit.

This week, Lauralee got The Young and the Restless fans hyped for the milestone that will be here soon.

Taking to Instagram, the soap star shared a video of her co-stars doing a challenge she issued to them.

It turns out that Lauralee wanted to have some fun by asking her co-stars to say, “13000th episode.” Lauralee feels like it’s not such an easy thing to say, and several of her co-stars joined in to see if she was right.

Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Conner Floyd (Chance) kicked things off with a push-up challenge to say the words, while Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) giggled as Eric Braeden (Victor) slowly said the words.

“This is cruel. This is ruthless,” Eric joked in the footage.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Mark Grossman (Adam), Courtney Hope (Sally), Bryton James (Devon), Kate Linder (Esther), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Sean Dominic (Nate), Allison Lanier (Summer) and Michael Graziadei (Daniel) all got in on the action too.

Before the video ended, Eric shared a special message to fans about how Y&R would never have reached this epic number without the fans. Lauralee echoed that in her caption.

“The reality is we’re all professionals and on the day we will bring out our clearest pronunciation of #yr 13,000th episode but … practice does make perfect! It also gives you a chance to see a little #bts fun AND we can never thank you enough for getting us here!! ❤️ #13000 🎉🎉🎉,” she wrote while teasing more behind-the-scenes fun to come before the special episode.

When will the 13000th episode of Y&R air on CBS?

On Wednesday November 13, The Young and the Restless will air the 13000th episode.

It will center around the wedding of Devon and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Several familiar faces are expected to return to Genoa City, including Jill (Jess Walton) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Ironically, the 12000th episode four years ago focused on Abby’s wedding to Chance (then-Justin Gaston).

Who’s excited for another milestone episode of Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.