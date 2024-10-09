The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil marries Sam Restagno in ‘magical’ Italian wedding

Surprise! The Young and the Restless star, Christel Khalil, is married.

Christel and her long-time love, Sam Restango, recently recently tied the knot in a beautiful Italian wedding.

The wedding news comes months after Christel and Sam welcomed their first child together, a son, Remy.

Christel was already mom to 14-year-old son Michael with her ex-husband, Stephen Hensley.

In true Christel fashion, she kept her wedding news under wraps as she does with most of her personal life.

However, thanks to her makeup and hair stylist, Y&R fans saw Christel as the most beautiful bride.

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil marries Sam Restagno

Elio Vittore took to Instagram to share a video of Christel on her wedding day. The actress looked stunning in a fitting wedding dress with spaghetti straps and a gorgeous, long, lacey veil.

In the footage, Christel grins from ear to ear, even blowing a kiss to the camera on her big day.

“Honored for the makeup done to the actress @christeladnana for her magical wedding in Puglia. Thank you so much 🙏 ❤️ Hair @annapaola.fiore Planner @alessandra_linoci_events #makeup #makeuparstist #actress #weddingpuglia #bridepuglia,” was the caption on the video.

Annapaola Fiore had the privilege of doing Christel’s hair for her wedding. She also used Instagram to share a video of her getting Christel wedding-ready, including putting on her veil as loved ones looked on.

“Thank you @christeladnana,” read the caption, which also included several people involved in the wedding being tagged.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), a fan account for Lily and Christel captured a couple of IG Stories to share with The Young and the Restless fans.

“Our fave is officially a Mrs. #YR Congratulations to the beautiful couple 🥂 @ChristelAdnana,” stated the X.

Our fave is officially a Mrs. #YR



Congratulations to the beautiful couple 🥂 @ChristelAdnana pic.twitter.com/4QYwCg5EwF — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) October 8, 2024

Will Christel Khalil be taking a Y&R break amid wedding news?

We are so thrilled for Christel and Sam on their wedding news. However, fans can’t help but wonder if this means Lily will be off-screen for a little while.

The answer to that is not likely. For one, Lily has been hit or miss on the canvas lately as all the Chancellor Abbott drama plays out. Victor (Eric Braeden) has many irons in the fire, so Lily tends to get put on the back burner.

Plus, as November sweeps looms, there’s a good chance Christel taped ahead so she could have some time off for her nuptials. Either way, expect to see Lily in the mix for sweeps month as Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) will take center stage.

Congrats to Christel and Sam on their wedding!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.