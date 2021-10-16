The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria wants answers, Chloe under fire, and Lily’s dilemma

Lauren puts Chloe on the spot over the Victoria wedding dress swap. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal there are so many questions plaguing the good people of Genoa City.

Yes, it’s time to own up to mistakes, make tough decisions and face the music on the hit CBS soap opera. Now that Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding drama has come to end, new storylines are heating up.

The Jesse Gaines problem

The wedding may be over, but Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones) remains an issue.

Jesse sent Billy (Jason Thompson) a video spilling how Ashland stole Camila Rhodes’ estate. Billy has wanted to expose Ashland for months, and now he’s got his chance.

In the latest Y&R preview video, Billy spills to Lily (Christel Khalil) the world will soon learn all about Ashland’s crimes. Lily, though, is concerned with how the story will impact Victoria.

The couple wasn’t having as private of a chat as they thought. Jack (Peter Bergman) walks in and wants to know what Victoria has to do with the conversation.

Later Victoria corners Victor (Eric Braeden) for an update on the Jesse problem. Victor coyly sips on his drink as Victoria wants to know how Jesse was handled and if he will need to be handled again.

The aftermath of Sally’s wedding dress swap

Sally (Courtney Hope) relishes in her win that Victoria wore the wedding dress she designed. Since she’s on a winning streak, Sally decides to go for broke with Adam (Mark Grossman).

After Adam declares that people just might be warming up to her charms, Sally makes her move. Sally lets Adam know he’s the only person she cares about winning over. Then the red-headed beauty plants a kiss on him.

While Sally is on cloud nine, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) must explain herself to Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) watch as Lauren demands answers from Chloe in the middle of their family dinner.

All of that, plus Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) talks to Nick (Joshua Morrow) about the tension in their relationship. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the couple makes a tough decision about their romance next week.

Based on Phyllis telling Nick in the video either things will work out or they won’t, it sounds like Phick is headed for a breakup. The writing has been on the wall for the couple for a while, especially after Jack made his bold confession to Phyllis a few weeks ago.

There’s so much going down on Y&R. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.