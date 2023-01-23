The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tracey E. Bregman celebrates 40th anniversary as Lauren Fenmore

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal its time to celebrate Tracey E. Bregman and her four decades of playing Lauren Fenmore.

On January 25, 1983, Lauren made her first appearance in Genoa City, and Y&R fans got their first look at the talented Tracey.

Throughout the last 40 years, Lauren has been put through the wringer. She even spent time in Los Angeles when the character was moved from The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful.

It’s quite the ride for Lauren, who finally married the love of her life Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

Although Lauren and Michael aren’t seen as much as fans would like, they will be the focus of a very special episode this week.

On Wednesday, January 25, the hit CBS soap opera will pay tribute to Tracey and Lauren with a standalone episode.

Honoring Lauren Fenmore

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Lauren would receive a prestigious award for her work in the fashion industry. Lauren’s big night will serve as the backdrop for the special episode honoring the character.

A previous promo video for the show revealed that Lauren would be reunited with her son Fen (Zach Tinker), who makes a surprise appearance at the festivities. The latest preview video has given a closer look at how Lauren will be celebrated.

With Michael by her side, Lauren reflects on her wild ways as some iconic flashbacks are played. There can’t be a tribute to Lauren without having a legendary Lauren and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) fight.

There are also several moments of Lauren’s first love and romance with Danny (Michael Damian). Plus, the unforgettable time when Michael watched a yacht explode and believed Lauren was on it.

Lauren even cracks a joke about being a wild child, which is right on the money.

What else can Y&R fans expect from Lauren’s tribute episode?

Along with the trip down memory lane, including some infamous 80s fashion choices and hairstyles, Lauren will be surrounded by loved ones to celebrate her and her accomplishments.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Gloria (Judith Chapman) are all on hand to reflect on Lauren’s amazing life. There will be a few surprise guests, but Y&R’s keeping some of those details under wraps until the big day.

It will be a must-see episode on Wednesday that will celebrate Lauren Fenmore and the extremely talented Tracey E. Bregman. Be sure to bring a tissue or two because, along with nostalgic flashbacks, there will be tender moments honoring the character and her portrayal that will likely have viewers shedding a tear or two.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.