The Young and the Restless spoilers: Gloria has news, Rey questions Adam, and Nick surprises Phyllis

Phyllis gets the royal treatment from Nick after busting Sally and Tara. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama.

It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.

Lauren and Phyllis are in for a surprise

Fans haven’t seen Gloria (Judith Chapman) on screen for a while, but she’s back with some big news. Gloria summons Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) to Society for a chat.

Lauren wastes no time asking Gloria what she is toasting to. Gloria gleefully informs Lauren she’s done being her assistant. Whatever Gloria is doing next, viewers can expect mama Baldwin to cause some trouble.

Did anyone else forget that Gloria was Lauren’s assistant?

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) decides to plan something special for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) after she took down Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). Nick declares a Phyllis appreciation day filled with all the things she does that drive him crazy.

Phyllis may not always be the easiest person to love. However, Nick is pulling out all the stops to show her just how much he does love her.

Nikki issues a warning, and Rey wants answers

Just when Sally thought she was done facing the music for scheming against Summer (Hunter King), she crosses paths with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

It was only a matter of time before Sally had an encounter with Summer’s grandmother. Nikki doesn’t mince words while blasting Sally for her actions.

The Newman matriarch makes it clear she is protective of her family. Nikki warns Sally that just like Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki can take matters into her own hands.

Yes, Sally better watch out because Nikki is not happy with her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the search for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) becomes a priority. True to his word to Sharon (Sharon Case), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) opens an investigation to find her daughter.

Viewers know Mariah has been kidnapped, and now her family finally realizes it too.

Rey’s first stop is, of course, to question Adam (Mark Grossman). The cop doesn’t trust Adam, so he will need to rule him out as a suspect in Mariah’s disappearance.

Let’s be honest. Adam’s not involved. Rey just doesn’t like him.

It sounds like the police officer is wasting his time. Then again, anything goes in the soap opera world.

Lots of exciting things are ahead on the hit daytime drama, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.