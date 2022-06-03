The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor and Nikki scheme, Diane’s next move, and more drama

Nikki and Victor will stop at nothing to protect their family. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease its more of the same in Genoa City.

Taking down Ashland (Robert Newman) and dealing with a not-so-dead Diane (Susan Walters) have been the focus of the daytime drama for weeks. It doesn’t appear that’s changing anytime soon as some new twists and turns prove these storylines are hot right now.

Don’t mess with Nikki and Victor

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) prove once again they are a force to be reckoned with. After Victor pushes Ashland out of town, or so he thinks, Nikki and her husband receive shocking news.

All bets are on the news having to do with Ashland, especially since Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes it clear to her parents that she is no fragile flower. Victoria stands her ground regarding a second chance with Ashland.

Could it be that Victoria plans to forgive Ashland, or is she plotting revenge on him again?

Whatever the case, the news and Victoria’s actions force Victor and Nikki to make a painful decision before the week is over. The couple puts on a united front for the sake of the Newman family, even though it will cost them dearly.

The real Diane is back

From the moment Diane revealed she was not dead, she has had her good girl face on, but the real Diane is about to return. The saintly act is over as Diane makes a couple of very calculated and deceitful moves.

First, Diane drives a wedge between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). The newly reunited couple was already struggling after their first massive fight, and Diane uses that to her advantage.

Second, she continues to bond with Ashland. Diane shows empathy for the business mogul after Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) latest move to keep Ashland from seeing Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Speaking of Kyle, he and Summer (Allison Lanier) turn to Jack for guidance in a personal and professional capacity.

More drama takes over Genoa City

Ashland isn’t Victor’s only problem. Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) remain determined to take control of the Newman empire. Despite a warning from Victor not to pull any stunts, Adam moves forward with the next phase of his plan.

This week, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) clashed with Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) over her pursuit of Nate (Sean Dominic). Next week, Imani makes it even more clear she wants Nate, and nothing, especially Elena (Brytni Sarpy), will stop her from getting him.

Don’t count Elena out, though. Elena sizes up her competition as she prepares to fight for her man.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) confides in Sharon (Sharon Case), and Billy (Jason Thompson) must do damage control again.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week on the hit CBS soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.