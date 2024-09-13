The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon’s dangerous game, Phyllis plots, and Victor’s wrath

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same.

It’s been the same old same old on Y&R for the past few weeks with a slow burn on all storylines.

The good news is that fall spoilers for the CBS show reveal if fans are patient, the payoff will be epic.

In the meantime, the daytime drama remains focused on Sharon’s (Sharon Case) downward spiral, Victor (Eric Braeden) seeking revenge, and Billy (Jason Thompson) getting in his own way.

We will see all of those stories taken up a notch and the continuation of the fallout of Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheating.

Let’s take a look at everything happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Sharon’s actions leave her family shook

Things are going from bad to worse for Sharon and her loved ones as she spirals more out of control. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) get bad news regarding Sharon, which sends them into a panic.

Before the week ends, Nick seeks counsel to help him with Sharon’s decline, and Mariah faces Sharon’s wrath after calling out her lie.

Sharon decides to clear the air with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). But is she sincere? A push from Cameron (Linden Ashby) gives Sharon a repulsive idea that she acts on, causing her to cover her tracks at a seedy motel.

Victor has a new problem on his hands

The mustache has many irons in the fire right now. One of those irons causes turmoil between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor.

It should surprise no one that Victoria’s loyalty and need to help her ex has Victor losing patience with his daughter. When Victoria has a moral dilemma, all bets are on her, wondering if she should spill all to Billy.

Victoria isn’t his only problem. Victor learns something that leads him to keep a secret from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), which we all know will blow up in his face.

After dealing with her father, Victoria focuses on her personal life. Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria finally make a decision about their painfully slow-moving relationship.

Billy and Phyllis double down on teaming up

This week, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) managed to convince Billy to give her a job. These two strategize how to prevent Victor from coming for Abbott Chancellor.

Speaking of Phyllis, she does what she does best and plots her next move. The question is, is this move a personal or business move?

Chelsea begs Billy for another chance, only to have him shut her down. Adam and Chelsea also fear their one-night-stand will hurt Connor (Judah Mackey).

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Daniel vows to protect Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), while Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) give Lily (Christel Khalil) an earful.

Who’s ready for another week of chaos on the CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.