The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki and Victor reflect, a big return, and Christmas chaos

It’s Christmas in Genoa City on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s more of the same with a highly anticipated fan-favorite return.

It’s time to celebrate the holidays in Genoa City, but not very many people are in the holiday spirit.

The daytime drama has been shaking things up since November sweeps.

However, as the end of the year nears, Y&R fans can expect things to move a bit slower.

A new couple appears to be forming as another decides to give their relationship a go, and a couple of shocking moments are in store for next week too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on The Young and the Restless!

Victor and Nikki get in the Christmas spirit

The Newman family has been struggling lately, thanks to Nick (Joshua Morrow) pursuing Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) turning his back on the family after what went down at Newman Enterprises.

Amid the chaos, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) spend time together reflecting on the true meaning of the holiday season. Their happiness is short-lived, though, when they learn Nick intends to spend the holidays with Sally.

Meanwhile, Adam puts his best foot forward to ensure that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey) have a wonderful Christmas. Plus, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) make plans to enjoy the festive season with their kids, as Lily (Christel Khalil) continues to question where she stands in Billy’s life.

Abbott family Christmas drama

Thanks to the arrival of Jeremy (James Hyde) in town, the Abbott family has been in turmoil. That’s not changing just because it’s Christmas. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) remain at odds over Diane (Susan Walters).

Their rift gives Tucker (Trevor St John) the perfect chance to get closer to Ashley. Y&R fans can expect Tucker to stir the pot to keep Ashley feuding with Jack for his own benefit.

Instead of Christmas at the Abbott mansion, Summer (Allison Lanier), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) head to see Diane at the cabin. When they arrive, though, Diane is nowhere in sight.

Did Jeremy find her, or does Diane have her own holiday agenda to see her family?

A Y&R fan favorite returns

Michael Damian finally brings Danny Romalotti back to The Young and the Restless. The highly anticipated return will have Danny reuniting with his son Daniel (Michael Graziadei), his ex Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), his old pal Christine (Lauralee Bell), and more.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chance (Conner Floyd) bond as they face the holidays alone, and tension mounts between Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

It’s another exciting week on the hit CBS soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.