The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Daniel goes rogue, Lily’s bad news, and Victor’s warning

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes tease that the CBS soap is picking up steam heading into November sweeps.

We know that Y&R reaches a milestone during sweeps month, and the show pulls out all the stops to celebrate.

The moment revolves around Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding with Victor (Eric Braeden), who is planning a huge surprise for his family.

However, not everything is about that moment, as other storylines are taking center stage.

This week ended with Chance (Conner Floyd) arriving to arrest Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and that ramps up next week.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane’s (Susan Walters) imploding marriage also takes a turn in upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.

Daniel’s world is turned upside down

It was only a matter of time before Daniel was arrested, thanks to Sharon (Sharon Case) framing him for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder. In true fashion, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) goes berserk with Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Chance feeling her wrath.

When Sharon gets an unexpected visitor, we are pretty certain it’s Phyllis on her doorstep. The fiery redhead is certain Sharon killed Heather, and Phyllis won’t stop until she proves her theory.

Meanwhile, Daniel goes rogue to save himself as the life he knew crumbles around him. Taking matters into his own hands doesn’t bode well for Daniel either, hurting him and his loved ones.

All roads lead to Victor

Hot on the heels of being betrayed by Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Lily (Christel Khalil) isn’t here to take crap from anyone.

First on her list is Nikki, who feels Lily’s icy side as she tries to mend fences. Then Devon gets an earful from Lily as she’s forced to deliver some disturbing news.

It’s more of the same with Victor next week. The mustache joins forces with Diane to take down Jack, much to the dismay of his wife. Nikki forces Victor to defend his actions as they disagree about his motives and obsession with revenge.

Victor also has a warning for Kyle (Michael Mealor) after seeing him soften towards his father. There’s no question that Diane and Jack are playing Victor for the sake of clueless Kyle, and we suspect Victor knows this, adding more fuel to this storyline.

Other Genoa City happenings

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) leans on Cole (J. Eddie Peck) after she loses patience with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam (Mark Grossman) constantly feuding. Claire (Hayley Erin) breaks up a bonding moment between Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier).

Nate (Sean Dominic) has an unexpected visitor show up in town, while Sally (Courtney Hope) receives an unexpected assignment that leaves her with a big decision to make.

Plus, Nikki reaches out to Jack to ensure his sobriety is still intact amid his marriage problems.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.