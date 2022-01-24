The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea and Sally declare war and Adam sends a message

Things get heated when Sally doesn’t back down to Chelsea on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a rivalry is taken to the next level as two enemies fight over one man.

Love triangles and feuds are all the rage on soap operas. The hit CBS daytime drama is no exception this week either as Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sally (Courtney Hope) declare war over Adam (Mark Grossman).

Oh yes, these feisty ladies are bringing out the claws to stake their claim.

Sally and Chelsea battle

In the latest Y&R promo video, Chelsea spies Sally having a good time with Adam at Society. Sally is all smiles, which only makes Chelsea more upset.

Chelsea vents to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), calling Sally a hypocrite and liar for flaunting her connection with Adam. Chloe sits there with an annoyed look on her face but still listens to her friend.

Later, Sally tries to reassure Chelsea that nothing is going on between her and Adam at the penthouse. Chelsea calls her out, letting Sally know she’s onto her game.

After all, Chelsea wrote the rule book on it.

Then as Chloe walks in, Chelsea issues Sally a warning to stop playing her for a fool. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chloe puts Sally and Chelsea on blast for their feud.

Based on the new preview, it’s easy to see Chloe is ready to explode.

Adam warns Sally about Chelsea

When Sally runs to Adam to discuss the latest with Chelsea, she gets an unexpected response from him. Instead of supporting her, Adam gives Sally a warning about his ex.

Adam bluntly tells Sally if she plans to go to war with Chelsea, he doesn’t like Sally’s chances. His words do little to sway the fiery redhead off her agenda. Sally lets Adam know he is underestimating her, and that shouldn’t be done.

Is Adam really Team Chelsea, or is he really Team Sally and doesn’t want to see Chelsea squash her?



Not only does Adam deal with Sally and Chelsea declaring war, but he has problems with his father. Another Y&R preview video features Adam questioning Victor (Eric Braeden) about the future of Newman media.

Victor contemplates selling the company to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi). The move would make Newman-Locke a powerhouse and probably make Adam unemployed.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap opera!

Are you rooting for Chelsea or Sally in their latest war?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.