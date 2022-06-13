The Young and the Restless spoilers: Celebrating 40 years of Traci and Ashley Abbott

Y&R dedicates a special episode to the Abbott sisters. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal viewers are in for a very special treat this week as the show honors two legendary actresses.

Four decades ago, Y&R fans were introduced to Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). Ashley was the first to appear on-screen, debuting on June 11, 1982, with Traci making her entrance days later on June 17, 1982.

This week, the hit CBS soap opera dedicates a special episode to the characters and the talented women who have been playing them for 40 years. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased the episode, which will take on Thursday, June 16.

A previous Y&R video revealed that Allie (Kelsey Wang) bonds with her two aunts to learn more about the newfound family. Now a new promo video sheds more light on what fans can expect.

Traci and Ashley take a reflect on the Abbott family history

At Society, Traci informs Allie that she and Ashley felt their niece needed some time to learn about their lives. Allie expresses excitement over learning more and the video switches to several flashbacks.

The clips include scenes of Traci with her one-time husband, Brad Carlton (Don Diamont), Abbott patriarch John (Jerry Douglas), and Traci’s former crush Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). After the nostalgic footage of Traci, the video switches to scenes of Ashley back in the day at Jabot talking to her father.

What makes the promo so touching, though, are the flashbacks of Ashely and Traci together. They certainly haven’t always had the best relationship. However, Traci and Ashley happily let Allie know they are sisters and friends forever, no matter what.

Yes, it’s going to be an emotional episode.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Eileen Davidson thanks The Young and the Restless fans

In another teaser for the special episode, Eileen reminisces on four decades on the CBS show. Eileen expressed her gratitude for not only the viewers but those she refers to as her The Young and the Restless family.

A series of flashbacks show off some of Ashley’s most loving and heated moments, including a good old-fashioned showdown with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) over Victor (Eric Braeden). The actress then thanks those who have watched Ashely’s story unfold for decades.

There is certainly a lot of drama going down in Genoa City these days. However, Y&R is taking off from the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters family craziness to honor two amazing women who have been a pivotal part of the show.

Be sure to tune in to see the sweet tribute to Traci and Ashley, honoring the hard work of Beth and Eileen this Thursday.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.