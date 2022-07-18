The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland goes mad putting Victoria in danger

Ashland isn’t done with Victoria just yet on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal one man is pushed to the brink, putting lives in danger on the hit CBS soap opera.

July sweeps have focused heavily on the climax of the Newman family seeking revenge on Ashland (Robert Newman).

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was the one who made it happen, though, by stealing back the money he swindled from Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman). The fallout of her actions will also have drastic implications this week.

One Y&R preview video featured Ashland kicking off the week behind bars. Ashland receives a visit from Victor that includes a classic threat from the mustache.

The latest promo dropped by CBS shows there’s a lot more going on with Ashland than his breaking the restraining order to see Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Not only does Ashland lose his mind, but his actions will leave Victoria on edge and her loved ones worried, even Adam.

Rallying around Victoria

Last week, Adam opted to team up with Ashland to get revenge on his family. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Adam dumps Sally (Courtney Hope) to protect her from what’s coming and ensure she stays CEO of Newman Media.

Thanks to the newest preview video, it looks like things are not as they appear with the Newman black sheep. Adam meets with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria to warn his sister that Ashland is out for blood.

When Victoria questions if Ashland is coming after her, Nick wonders if Ashland has been pushed over the edge. The footage then shows a clip of Ashland throwing a glass against the wall, leading Y&R fans to believe Nick just might be right.

Ashland the stalker

Later Billy (Jason Thompson) visits Victoria to check in on her. However, she’s very distracted, on guard, and on edge. Victoria’s actions don’t go unnoticed by her ex, who questions why she’s so tense.

Once out of jail, Ashland makes a bold move that certainly brings more questions about his mental state. In a creepy and cringeworthy moment, Victoria opens her currents to find Ashland standing outside her French doors.

Ashland has a cold, stern, and evil look on his face. A started Victoria jumps back before the preview clip ends.

There’s been a lot of speculation that Ashland will be murdered, kicking off a whodunnit murder mystery on the CBS daytime drama. If that is the case, Ashland stalking Victoria or watching her at the very least could be what leads Ashland to meet his maker.

It’s another must-see week in Genoa City. Who’s ready for some non-stop drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.