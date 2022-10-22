The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam helps Chelsea, giddy Phyllis, and Nick fires Sally

Adam proves he isn’t such a bad guy after all. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal there’s a little something for everyone coming up on the hits CBS soap opera.

Genoa City has been one busy place recently, which won’t change anytime soon, especially because November sweeps is only one week away.

Drastic measures are being taken in town as comfort is needed, a plan is coming together, and big moves are made among some fan favorites.

The Y&R preview video is filled with not-so-happy moments, even one that’s supposed to be a joyous time.

Nothing has been more important to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) than running Diane (Susan Walters) out of town. The fiery redhead happily gloats that she is getting ready to crack.

However, the look on Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) face makes it clear she isn’t as happy or convinced their plan’s working.

Little do they both know that Diane just spilled a whole sob story to Jack (Peter Bergman). That may or not help Nikki and Diane’s cause; fans will just have to wait and see.

Sally gets booted from Newman Media

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) moves forward with her agenda to bring Nate (Sean Dominic) onboard at Newman media. Victoria wants Sally (Courtney Hope) out, and the new video footage reveals she gets her wish.

At Crimson Lights, Nick (Joshua Morrow) struggles to tell Sally that she and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are being replaced. Sally’s left speechless at the news as Nick also looks sad.

These two just halted their relationship, so the timing is a bit suspect, and that won’t go unnoticed by Sally. Certainly, Sally will be blindsided by her firing news, and it won’t go well for Nick or Victoria.

Adam to the rescue

As she continues her downward spiral, things go from bad to worse for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Chelsea has made a lot of waves lately, fighting with several people, including Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

Adam proves that despite all their baggage, he still has Chelsea’s back. Just when she’s at her breaking point, Adam arrives at her hotel room to ensure she’s okay.

The question is, will Chelsea accept Adam’s help or continue to spiral out of control, leaving a path of destruction in her way?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.