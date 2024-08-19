The Young and the Restless fans sound off on Chelsea and Adam cheating drama: ‘Stop’

The Young and the Restless has fans in an uproar over a cheating scandal that was not necessary and is being dragged out.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) drunken tryst in Baltimore has Y&R fans sounding off.

They cheated on their respective partners, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope), and it’s a big problem for viewers.

The longer the story goes on, the more fans become outraged, especially as it seems Sally and Billy know the truth but are waiting for confirmation.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal Chelsea and Adam are scrambling to keep their secret, and boy, are they ever.

The hit CBS soap has been teasing the truth coming out for weeks, yet nothing has happened.

After more of the same on today’s show, viewers are coming in hot on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The Young and the Restless fans sound off on Adam and Chelsea cheating drama

“I thought for sure sparks would fly on today’s show with Billy/Chelsea & Adam/Sally. Why are they dragging this storyline out? Move on please! #YR,” read an X.

I thought for sure sparks would fly on today’s show with Billy/Chelsea & Adam/Sally. Why are they dragging this storyline out? Move on please! #YR pic.twitter.com/ZOOd9evB4s — bon5273 (@bon52) August 19, 2024

Another called out Chelsea for forcing Adam to take the fall for their night of passion, even though he’s clearly failing at it.

Chelsea is delusional because she is expecting Adam to take the fall. Chelsea, just tell Billy and Sally about the fuckery. #yr pic.twitter.com/De4NgIxp1D — alexa (@alexaismyname2) August 19, 2024

A different one chimed in on Sally and Billy not figuring out that they are being played.

Sally and Billy can't figure this out!!! 😱 They are both Dumb.



Obviously, #Chadam did the horizontal mumbo. 😅 #YR pic.twitter.com/CQLmQxuhIL — #AbolishTheElectoralCollege (@HollyMila) August 19, 2024

“#YRSo sick of this Adam, Chelsea and Connor storyline 🙄 Just tell Billy and Sally y’all ” F ” and move on 🤷🏽,” said an X.

#YR

So sick of this Adam, Chelsea and Connor storyline 🙄

Just tell Billy and Sally y'all " F " and move on 🤷🏽 pic.twitter.com/4BXOyAZd7b — Sharon Godbolt (@SharonGodbolt) August 19, 2024

The official Instagram for The Young and the Restless was also filled with frustrated fans after a scene between Adam and Sally was shared.

More Y&R fans drag the Chelsea and Adam cheating storyline

Several comments took aim at the writers for Adam cheating on Sally when they just got Ally back together.

Others called the current storyline pointless while slamming Chelsea for blowing their cover and wondering why Adam couldn’t ever be happy.

Pic credit: @youngandrestlesscbs/Instagram

Adam’s not being happy was mentioned more than once, as the Newman Black Sheep tends to get the short end of the stick. Critics are also tired of all the same storylines happening over and over again.

Not everyone complained; one fan was here for Chadam reuniting.

Pic credit: @youngandrestlesscbs/Instagram

However, that opinion was not shared by the majority, as Adam and Sally fans came out in full force to criticize the couple.

The simple fact is that Y&R fans are not happy with this storyline because we all know how it will end. Sally and Adam will break up again.

Pic credit: @youngandrestlesscbs/Instagram

Can the writers find a way to fix this, or will they dig deeper into it? Keep watching the daytime drama to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.