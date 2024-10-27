The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King engaged: See the romantic proposal

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King is engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Copier.

Hunter, who played Summer for years on the hit CBS soap, shared her exciting news this week.

Taking to Instagram, Hunter shared a video of the surprise beach proposal that has left her grinning from ear to ear.

The video was set to the song Simply the Best by The Hound + The Fox.

In the footage, the couple is enjoying a day at the beach with their furry best friends when Chris drops to one knee. Hunter immediately begins jumping up and down before dropping to her knees to accept Chris’ proposal.

“Best day of my life🤍 @chriscope88 I can’t wait to marry your a**💍,” Hunter captioned the IG post.

It didn’t take long for several familiar faces to fill up the comments section with love and happiness for the actress.

The Young and the Restless and Hallmark stars react to Hunter King’s engagement

One of the first people to respond was Hunter’s sister, Joey King writing, “WOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys. The sweetest most wonderful news🥹🥹🥹”

Hunter’s Y&R family came out in droves to support her, including her on-screen mom, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), who expressed happiness and love for Hunter and Chris.

“Yayayayyyyyy!!! Congrats love, so happy for youuuu🥹💕💕💕,” wrote Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), while Melissa Ordway (Abby) replied, “Omg!!!!! YAY!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Courtney Hope (Sally), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) also congratulated the happy couple.

Former Y&R star Lyndsy Fonseca (Colleen) gushed over the news, as did alum Kelly Kruger (Mackenzie), sharing, ““Omg this is the sweeeeeetesst !! Congratulations beautiful girl!!! This is perfection right here w the dogs by your side 😭😭❤️❤️”

Days of our Lives stars Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Sal Stowers (Lani) shared heart emojis and congratulations for Hunter on her engagement.

It wasn’t just soap stars who shared their happiness and well-wishes for Hunter; some of her Hallmark family also jumped in to ooze joy over her.

Tyler Hynes, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Jonathan Bennett are all stoked for their friend and costar.

Hunter King stars in a new Hallmark Christmas movie

Although The Young and the Restless fans would love to have Hunter back as Summer, that isn’t likely to happen, not just because Allison Lanier is in the role. Hunter has made a name for herself with Hallmark, especially regarding the network’s Christmas films.

This year, Hunter stars alongside Tyler in one of the most anticipated holiday movies of the season. They are headlining Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premiere on Saturday, November 30, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Hunter King has a lot to be happy for these days with a new film and a recent engagement.

Congrats to Hunter and Chris.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.