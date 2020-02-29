The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy confronts Thomas

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for next week reveals the tables are turning on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). His plans are about to unravel and it will be at the expense of Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes).

Next week, everything changes and tough conversations will need to be had. Thomas thinks he is winning this game, and it turns out, he isn’t.

Steffy confronts Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spoilers for next week on The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) overhears a conversation and discovers Thomas’ plan. She isn’t going to sit quietly about it, which means there is a confrontation brewing.

At Forrester, Steffy confronts Thomas about using Douglas. Assuming she heard Vinny (Joe LoCicero) talk about using his child, she is spitting mad. Steffy wants to know how Thomas thinks this will go down.

It is unclear how this will go down, especially with everything at stake with the truth coming out about her kiss with Liam (Scott Clifton). Steffy wanted to believe her brother was moving on in a legit manner, but that is not the reality.

Liam tries to talk sense into Hope

As the wedding between Thomas and Zoe draws near, Liam is going to try and talk some sense into Hope (Annika Noelle). He will try and tell her this is all about manipulation and getting to her, and it is working.

Douglas is fit to be tied when it comes to Thomas marrying someone who isn’t his mom. His bond with Hope has been forged with manipulation from his father, and now, the little boy believes he will lose his mommy again. The loss of Caroline (formerly Linsey Godfrey) was hard enough on him. Hope stepped in to help with things, and now, she is all he has that is constant in his life.

With everything at stake for Thomas, expect something crazy to happen. He doesn’t do well with pressure, and now that Steffy knows the truth, he is going to spiral out of control. This storyline has been ongoing with twists and turns for over a year, and now, this might be the final curtain call for a relationship with Hope.

As February sweeps closes out, Thomas may finally be exposed. Who will be the one to finally call him on his use and abuse of Douglas?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.