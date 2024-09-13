The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope sets boundaries and Taylor makes a confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that things escalate between the Forresters and Logans.

With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) back in action after what Luna (Lisa Yamada) did, she is ready to stand her ground for her family.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is still in a weird space with her feelings for Finn (Tanner Novlan), which was evident throughout this week’s episodes.

With Taylor (Rebecca Budig) back in town, we expect things between her and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to get more intense. Fighting over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) seems to be back on the agenda.

As fall comes barreling in, we expect more drama to hit Los Angeles.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke reaches out to Finn

After Friday’s episode ended with Ridge and Steffy delivering bad news for Hope, Brooke is working to protect her daughter.

Next week, Brooke will visit Finn and reveal how concerned she is that Steffy will do something to ruin Hope’s life.

It is unclear why she sees Finn at the hospital, but it seems this will be the beginning of his attempt to be the peacemaker again. We all know how it went the first time, so this should be interesting.

Hope will also have a conversation with Finn. It may not be what viewers think, though. She is putting up boundaries now that she has been faced with Hope For the Future’s failed attempt to bounce back.

Will this end her fixation with Finn and help her to move on?

Taylor gets cozy with Ridge

When Taylor revealed she would be sticking around, we knew her feelings for Ridge would be brought up.

The two have a history and kids, and she has always loved him, which is something she expressed next week.

With a new face on Taylor, it will be interesting to see the chemistry between the two. All we see is Zach and Greenlee from All My Children, so we are interested in seeing what fans say.

Taylor’s confession to Ridge will be a sticking point for Brooke despite how solid things have been between them. Will she lash out to protect her peace, or will she hold her head high and allow everything to play out?

Be sure to tune in daily to make sure not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.