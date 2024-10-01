Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, and more share heartfelt tributes to Days of our Lives star Drake Hogestyn

Days of our Lives stars Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans have shared heartfelt tributes to their friend Drake Hogestyn (John).

The sad news of Drake’s passing spread over the weekend, with his family, friends, and costars taking to social media to remember him.

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) used Instagram to pay tribute to a man she knew for nearly 40 years.

Sharing a video from the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, where she gave Drake a shoutout, and he gave the camera a kiss.

“With such a heavy heart, I can’t really find the words today about the passing of this sweet, kind man. From the first day we met in the green room of Days of Our Lives in 1986, we were fast friends,” she wrote as part of her caption.

Like so many, the actress gushed over the love Drake had for his wife, Victoria, his children, and his grandchildren. Mary Beth also praised the amazing man that Drake was to everyone before admitting the shock of his death was still so real.

“@drakehogestyn you will remain in my heart always. Sending so much love to you.❤️#days,” ended the tribute.

Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols shares heartfelt tribute to friend Drake Hogestyn

Stephen (Steve) shared an Instagram video of himself with Drake that highlighted their friendship and Drake as a person.

“Drake was a man’s man with a huge heart. He was kind, respectful and honest. I never heard him speak a negative word about anyone. He was on a very short list of exceptional people I have known in my lifetime. He was a mentor without knowing it,” began his very lengthy and emotional message.

After spending nearly 40 years of life together, Stephen opened up about what he learned from Drake and how he was a sounding board for Drake at times. Drake did his part for Stephen, too, being a rock during times of need, especially when he lost his sister to cancer.

Stephen reflected on the many stories Drake told, as being a storyteller was his thing. The actor shared his happiness for the years they worked together and the honor it was to be in Drake’s presence, something all the cast and crew knew.

Life imitated art for the friendship of Stephen and Drake and Steve and John. Stephen didn’t hold back expressing how much he would miss Drake on and off-screen.

“You worked hard and left us a legacy of beautiful work. Rest easy, partner. I’ll always love you and I’ll never forget what a positive impact you’ve had on my life. That’s a fact. My love and condolences to Victoria and his beloved family,” ended the heartfelt tribute.

Susan Seaforth Hayes and Lauren Koslow honor Days of our Lives star Drake Hogestyn

Well, if that didn’t bring tears to your eyes, the Instagram share from Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) will for sure.

Susan lost her real-life husband, Bill Hayes (Doug), at the beginning of the year. She used a photo of her with Bill, Drake, and Deidre Hall (Marlena) to honor Drake.

“Drake was the easy going hero every woman hopes to cross her path in crisis or romance. Drake was the buddy every man hopes to never lose. Drake always gave his best. One of those Days icons that kept America tuning in for 60 years,” she shared, adding his biggest fans were those who worked with him on the hit Peacock soap.

Lauren Koslow (Kate) used Instagram to remember Drake in all his glory with several videos and pictures. The actress began by sharing everything that was beloved about Drake by anyone who knew him or simply admired his work on Days of our Lives.

“Our hero on and off screen , a man’s man, a woman’s friend, You lit up every space with your presence, your laughter , positivity, & undeniable beauty …. And of course , your unparalleled storytelling. You shared your grace, kind heart , professionalism & passion for your art with us all and we are all better for it Sharing the stage with you was an honor & delight . definitely some of my favorite scenes EVER …,” Lauren expressed in her caption.

To end her message, Lauren thanked Drake for all the advice and conversations they had over the years, but mostly for being her friend.

The soap world lost a great over the weekend. There has been no shortage of memories and tributes pouring in for Drake Hogestyn. You can read tributes from Alison Sweeney (Sami), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), and more here.

