Jennifer on Days of our Lives: When does Melissa Reeves return to the role?

Days our Lives brought back Jennifer Horton today, but fan favorite Melissa Reeves was not in the role.

Instead, Cady McClain, who has been playing Jennifer off and on since 2020, was playing Jennifer when she went to Salem.

It was a bit shocking for Days fans to see Cady in the role, considering news broke in the spring that Melissa was back as Jennifer.

No, we weren’t misled.

Melissa will be back on screen as Jennifer, but not this time around.

So, when can Days of our Lives fans expect Melissa on screen again?

When will Melissa Reeves return as Jennifer on Days of our Lives?

Melissa is expected to reprise the role of Jennifer in December as the hit Peacock soap honors the later great Bill Hayes (Doug). Days is planning to bring back a slew of vets and fan favorites for Doug’s memorial.

Although a specific air date for Melissa’s return has yet to be revealed, the rumors are buzzing that it will be around the middle of December. Doug’s passing will coincide with the 15,000th episode of Days of our Lives.

It will be great to have Melissa playing Jennifer again, but fans shouldn’t expect her to stick around too long. The actress lives in Tennessee with her family and has no plans to be on the show permanently.

This won’t be the first time Melissa has been in the role of Jennifer since her 2020 departure. Melissa’s Jennifer was on-screen for the holidays in 2021, only to have Cady’s Jennifer return in June 2022 when Abigail (then Marci Miller) was murdered.

How long will Cady McClain be playing Jennifer on Days?

For now, we have Cady dealing with the news that Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) is alive, or at least that’s what NuAbigail wants Jennifer, Chad (Billy Flynn), and Jack (Matthew Ashford) to think.

There’s so much more to this story than meets the eye. However, that doesn’t mean Jennifer will be around for the long haul. Cady shared on Instagram that she’s only on for a brief stint.

“this is a short run of a few shows that I had a fun time shooting in January of this year,” Cady shared along with a photo of news that she is on Days of our Lives again.

Melissa Reeves fans will have to wait slightly longer to see her as Jennifer, but she will be back. That doesn’t mean Cady won’t reprise the role in the future, though.

The storyline with Abigail will likely go on until at least February sweeps, maybe even May sweeps. So, chances are Jennifer will pop up as we get more answers on what’s really going on with NuAbigail.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.