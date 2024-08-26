Is Faith leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) were in a car accident.

Y&R fans have been waiting for this moment ever since Lucy became obsessed with being friends with Faith.

The situation was all too familiar to Cassie (Camryn Grimes), crushing on an older Daniel (Michael Graziadei) as a teen, ultimately leading to her death.

Cassie’s death has been front and center with Sharon (Sharon Case) lately as she deals with her mental health.

Now, Sharon, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Daniel have been painfully reminded of the past again thanks to the car crash.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The hit CBS soap has been teasing this scenario for months, and now fans can’t stop questioning whether history will repeat itself even more.

Is Faith leaving The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lucy gets tough love from Daniel and Heather (Vail Bloom), which means Lucy will be okay or not seriously injured.

All signs point to Faith not having any life-threatening injuries either. Y&R just did a medical crisis for Faith when she drove drunk and ended up needing a kidney from Adam (Mark Grossman).

While there’s no doubt the CBS show has been playing up the history and similarities in the instances, killing off another teen isn’t a smart thing to do. The writers can revisit the past but also tell a new story, which seems to be the case this time around.

Faith isn’t dying on Y&R but will leave the canvas soon to return to college. However, she won’t be gone long as Sharon’s mental health continues to decline; Faith will land back in Genoa City.

I haven't watched in forever, but had to tune in for this.



Poor Sharon going through this again. Nick isn't showing much emotion but I'm sure it's coming.



Faith. 💔



Sharon Case always brings the emotions.#TeamSharon #YR pic.twitter.com/fY7Ul22gji — Sharon & Rey (@Team_Shey) August 26, 2024

Is this the end of Lucy’s obsession with Faith on Y&R?

The accident will certainly land Lucy in hot water, especially when Daniel, Heather, Nick, and Sharon learn she was drinking beforehand. It’s unclear where the writers are going with the rest of the Lucy storyline, especially since Faith will be off-screen soon.

Perhaps this is a wake-up call for Lucy, and a new teen scene will be introduced. Then again, the car crash could only heighten Lucy’s desperate need to be friends with Faith, taking this story to another level.

Something tells us this storyline isn’t over just yet, and Lucy has more trouble of her own making headed her way.

Be sure to keep watching to find out what happens with Faith and Lucy on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.