All of his lies catch up to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) on Days of our Lives as the character gets backed into a corner.

It’s why Days fans wonder if EJ’s time in Salem is up.

The list of enemies ready to make EJ pay keeps growing as the DiMera heir manages to make everyone in Salem hate him.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) officially join the list now that Johnny knows what EJ did to Sami (Alison Sweeney) back in the day.

Now that EJ has lost the one thing he loves more than anything, his son, fans are buzzing that EJ’s done, but do we ever count a DiMera out?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is EJ leaving Days of our Lives?

There’s good news for those who like EJ. The villain isn’t going anywhere.

Dan recently shared a picture from Days of Our Lives’ 60th-anniversary photoshoot with him, AnnaLynne McCord (Cat), and Billy Flynn (Chad).

The shoot took place a couple of weeks ago, and the pictures will be included in promotional material for the milestone coming in November. That means EJ will still be in Salem then.

Even though EJ may be sticking around, his life will soon hang in the balance. Thanks to the promo for Days’ Season 60, we know EJ gets shot, kicking off a whodunnit mystery.

Based on the number of people gunning for EJ, it’s a safe bet that it will happen soon, perhaps in the next week or two, making it a major storyline for May sweeps.

Adding fuel to the fire, the shooting comes as Johnny says if he had a gun, he would kill his father. In true soap fashion, a couple of guns suddenly popped up on the show.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) took a gun away from her crazy mother, Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle), while Ava (Tamara Braun) got a gun from Melinda (Tina Huang).

This week’s Days of our Lives preview also teases that Kate (Lauren Koslow) will be added to the list of EJ’s enemies after blabbing the truth to Johnny.

More Days casting news

EJ isn’t going anywhere, but some major casting changes are coming to the hit Peacock soap.

Emily O’Brien will exit the show as Theresa this week and return in July as Gwen.

Stacy will be pulling double duty as soon as Susan returns, no doubt following EJ being shot.

Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal Shane (Charles Shaughnessy) is back to share news about John (Drake Hogestyn) with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

The biggest casting shocker for the daytime drama is that Billy Flynn has left the hit Peacock soap for The Young and the Restless.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.