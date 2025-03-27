Is Cane returning to Young and the Restless?

Is Cane returning to The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds as the rumor mill heats up that Daniel Goddard is back on set.

The last time Cane was in Genoa City was back in 2019.

Cane left town searching for his father, Colin (Tristan Rogers), after he faked Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) will to make it look like he was the sole beneficiary of her estate.

However, a message from Daniel has some The Young and the Restless fans hopeful that Cane is resurfacing.

After all, head writer Josh Griffith teased Lily’s (Christel Khalil) love life earlier this year, leading to rumors that Cane would be back on the canvas.

Thanks to a recent social media message from Daniel, the Cane return rumors are once again running wild.

The Young and the Restless alum Daniel Goddard has a message for fans

Daniel took to all his social media platforms this week to show off a new look that gave off Cane vibes.

“Hey, so I am getting a lot of DM’s and a lot of questions about the big news and what was the big news and when do we get to hear what the big news was. All I can say is this: I got a haircut, and it’s for a reason. Soon, very soon. I can’t wait to tell you,” he expressed in a video message.

While the actor didn’t give away any spoilers in his caption, one hashtag seems to hint at his big news.

“Not much longer! Big news to be announced really soon! ❤️ 🙏, #newbeginnings #thebestisyettocome #hairgoals #hairtransformation #bignews,” read the caption.

Is Cane returning to Y&R?

The #newbeginnings doesn’t bode well for Cane returning to Y&R. Daniel wouldn’t have that in there if he was returning to the CBS soap he called home for 13 years.

It could be that Daniel has landed another soap gig, just not on The Young and the Restless. Beyond the Gates is all the rage these days; maybe he will pop up on that show.

Then again, Daniel could have thrown that in to keep fans on their toes and not ruin his big surprise.

We will just have to keep watching to find out, but honestly, we would be surprised if Cane was coming back. The Y&R cast is already pretty full with the new additions of Holden (Nathan Owens) and Damian (Jermaine Rivers).

Plus, Days of our Lives star Billy Flynn has joined the CBS soap in a yet-to-be-revealed role, making the already large cast even fuller.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.