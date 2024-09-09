General Hospital spoilers: Times up for Lucky and Alexis and Elizabeth’s shocking message

General Hospital spoilers reveal it’s going to be one roller coaster ride of a week on the hit ABC soap.

The Port Charles PD is on the hunter for who killed Agent John Cates, aka Jagger (Adam J. Harrington).

Meanwhile, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) finds himself in serious danger as his partner in crime, Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson), remains in the hospital.

Those two storylines will be front and center this week.

The latest preview video for GH gives fans a look at all the drama going down on the show.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans won’t be disappointed as new twists and turns shake things up on the hit daytime drama.

Alexis is backed into a corner

Thanks to Ric (Rick Hearst) and his big mouth, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) lands in hot water. Ric convinced Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to go with him to tell the police they saw Alexis throw a gun over the bridge.

Now it’s time for Alexis to think on her feet because, in the video, Chase (Josh Swickard) shows up at Alexis’ house to question her. It should surprise no one that Molly (Kristen Vaganos) just so happens to be there with Chase comes to interrogate her mother.

The look on Molly’s face is priceless as she realizes that, once again, Alexis is covering for Kristina (Kate Mansi). Alexis acted without thinking or even knowing why Kristina had the gun, and now it’s coming back to bite her.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Molly puts her dad on blast, questioning his motives behind turning on Alexis. Molly’s caught in the middle and given her recent loss, this just might cause her to spiral even more.

Lucky’s escape hits another snag

Proving once again that he’s every bit Luke Spencer’s (Anthony Geary) son, Lucky himself in quite the predicament. Sidwell (Carlo Rota) can’t decide what to do with Lucky, take him on the mission or end his life.

However, there’s some hope for Lucky, and not just because Holly (Emma Samms) happens to be running her own con on Sidwell. Isiah finally wakes up at General Hospital.

Elizabeth is on hand for the moment and is taken aback when he grabs her arm while saying Lecky’s name. It’s no coincidence that Elizabeth is the one in the room as Isaiah opens his eyes, that’s for sure.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s going down on the hit ABC soap. Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.